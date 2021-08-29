Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Women’s Super League previews 2021-22 No 1: Arsenal

By Suzanne Wrack
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqDfp_0bgFT4Sl00

Joe Montemurro’s Arsenal painted themselves into a corner by racking up four defeats and two draws by mid-February last season. A single loss in a league of just 12 teams will prove costly, and that took the Gunners out of the title race.

An unbeaten run from February through to the end of the season salvaged Champions League football, the team eventually finishing one point ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United to snatch the new, extra qualifying spot.

Related: Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall aims for Women’s Champions League glory

The respected Montemurro, who in 2019 ended Arsenal’s seven-year wait for a league title, announced in March that he would leave at the end of the season as Arsenal looked decidedly behind the pace of champions Chelsea and runners-up Manchester City, off the pitch as much as on it. A few months later and their fortunes and expectations appear transformed.

Alongside the unveiling of new manager Jonas Eidevall, who joined from Swedish side Rosengård, the Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham promised an overhaul of the women’s setup that would include increased investment, matches at the Emirates Stadium and working towards a new training base at London Colney.

The club seem to be walking the walk, with the season opener against champions Chelsea hosted at the club’s main stadium on Sunday 5 September, while their recruitment has been solid.

The long-time target Mana Iwabuchi finally sealed a move which would link her up with former Bayern Munich teammate Vivianne Miedema, the England forward Nikita Parris returns to the WSL from the seven-times European champions Lyon, Denmark’s Simone Bøye Sorensen has been added to the back line and Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum has joined from Sweden’s Linköpings.

Perhaps more important was the decision not to cash in on the Netherlands’ record goal scorer Miedema, despite keen interest in the forward, who is entering the final year of her contract in north London. There is also a new one-year deal for the centre-back Leah Williamson.

The Gunners’ early start to the campaign (Champions League qualifying began two-and-a-half weeks before the domestic season) has not allowed players much of a break, particularly those who competed at the Olympics in Tokyo. It has, though, given Eidevall’s team a head start and the manager a chance to begin to build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnBIu_0bgFT4Sl00
The new signing Mana Iwabuchi has settled quickly into Arsenal’s team. Photograph: Mikhail Sinitsyn/SPP/Shutterstock

Iwabuchi in particular has slotted in quickly, the Japanese wizard scoring three times in two Champions League matches ( against Kazakh side Okzhetpes and PSV) as Arsenal cruised through the first stages of qualifying to set up a two-legged tie with Slavia Prague for a place in the group stage.

Related: Manchester City sign Australia forward Hayley Raso from WSL rivals Everton

Eidevall attributed Iwabuchi’s swift settling in to her intelligence and that of the group as a whole. “It’s always easier to adapt to a new team when you are very intelligent,” he said. “Mana is adapting so quickly too because all of the other players are really intelligent. It would be a real struggle for Mana where people wouldn’t understand her passes or her movements, or if they needed a long time to get used to that. Clearly, her teammates understand her very well.”

Whether the revamp on and off the pitch is enough to mount a sustained challenge for the WSL is hard to predict. Eidevall has impressed in press conferences and in his first few games in charge and there are promising early signs the club is stepping up ahead of a colossal season, when the broadcast rights deal with Sky Sports and the BBC will put the league front and centre.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Mana Iwabuchi
Person
Hayley Raso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United#Everton#Women S Champions League#Swedish#Roseng Rd#Bayern Munich#Wsl#European#Norwegian#Japanese#Kazakh#Psv#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

What I learned visiting Alaska’s only maximum-security prison

Having spent two and a half years in prison by the time I was 26, I never thought I’d be invited to Alaska’s only maximum-security prison 10 years later. But on 20 September 2019, I received a phone call from Spring Creek correctional center that would change my perspective forever.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Father, 86, dies trying to rescue disabled daughter from canal

An 86-year-old man has died while attempting to rescue his disabled daughter from a canal. Lawrence Casey went into Bude canal in north Cornwall to rescue his daughter Jessica after she suddenly lost control of her mobility scooter and plunged into the water. The young woman, thought to be in...
UEFAAndroid Central

Premier League 2021/22 live stream: How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea right now

While Chelsea finished in fourth place with 19 wins, 10 draws and nine losses in the Premier League last season and was able to advance to the Champions League group stage, Arsenal didn't fare nearly as well as the team came in eighth with 18 wins, seven draws and 13 losses. Chelsea is also coming off of a big.
WorldThe Guardian

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of Polish nanny in Brisbane park

A man who bashed and raped a Polish nanny on the last night of her Australian working holiday has been sentenced to more than 12 years in jail and declared a serious violent offender. The violent offender declaration means Travis Alexander Manwarring must serve at least 80% of his 12.5-year...
PoliticsThe Guardian

A disastrous end to the Afghanistan war: Politics Weekly Extra

As the last of the US troops took off from Kabul on Tuesday, Jonathan Freedland spoke to Thomas Kean. Kean co-wrote the 9/11 commission report, detailing who was to blame for the events of September 11, and making recommendations to prevent a subsequent attack. He shares his thoughts on the end of America’s longest war.
AnimalsThe Guardian

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain review – Cumberbatch’s cat artist drowns in quirk

Here is a sentimental biopic that buries you in a fusillade of quirks and tics and flicks, an overegged pudding of a film with producer-star Benedict Cumberbatch once again going into Sherlock Turing mode. He plays eccentric Edwardian artist and illustrator Louis Wain, a lively and arguably brilliant man who might today be considered neurodiverse, and who certainly suffered from depression. But for all his gifts, Wain finally became famous for just one thing: his hugely successful cute drawings of cats in jokey poses for the Illustrated London News. In Britain – and the US, where he was also popular – Wain could claim to have reinvented the cat as a lovable domestic familiar, the feline version of Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit. But Wain was stricken with grief at the early death of his wife, naive about money, burdened with the need to provide for his mother and sisters and finally reduced to poverty.
Designers & CollectionsThe Guardian

From Paris to preppy: this week’s fashion trends

Heart Of Glass The Blondie track is an inspired choice for the House Of Gucci trailer. Expect to hear the 1978 earworm until the film arrives this November. Cooking in gloves Your inspo is Paris Hilton in Karl Lagerfeld-esque gloves in Netflix’s Cooking With Paris. Jones Road Miracle Balm Cult...
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Democrats rush to find strategy to counter Texas abortion law

Joe Biden and top Democrats are scrambling for a strategy to counter Republican restrictions on women’s reproductive rights amid the fallout from a Texas statute that has banned abortions in the state from as early as six weeks into pregnancy – but the options available to the administration are thin.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga announces he won’t run for re-election as party leader

Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, is to step down from his party’s leadership this month amid mounting discontent at his government’s handling of the pandemic. “The battle against the coronavirus takes a vast amount of energy and I don’t feel it is possible to carry on with that and fight the upcoming election for the party leadership,” said Suga in a brief statement to reporters, during which he took no questions.
ProtestsThe Guardian

US Capitol rioter photographed wearing horns pleads guilty

The man who was photographed inside the US Capitol during the 6 January insurrection shirtless, wearing a horned headdress and furs, and heavily tattooed, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the assault by extremist supporters of then president Donald Trump. Jacob Chansley,...
MoviesThe Guardian

Oscar Isaac

Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. After a year of delays, the next 12 months offers a wealth of big, awards-aiming movies from intimate dramas to historical epics. Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. Hear me out Hear me out: why Star Wars: The...
MusicThe Guardian

The Who on record: Who’s Next reviewed – archive, 1971

Lou Reed, the leader of the Velvet Underground, told me that the 1965 Who electrified him into writing songs for The Velvets, which connected with the street lives of the kids around the jukebox, rather than with their fantasies – whether plastic or plausible. And, through all his changes, storytelling has been Pete Townshend’s particular strength. A song like My Generation made him the leader of The Who by naming the aggravation that was not only on the minds of his audience, but which also preoccupied him, and the rest of the band (less articulate than he).

Comments / 0

Community Policy