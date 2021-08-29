FC Barcelona vs. Getafe: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

Liverpool is set to host Burnley on Saturday at Anfield as it looks to kick off the 2021-22 English Premier League campaign with two consecutive victories. In their first game of the season, the Reds took care of business at Carrow Road, defeating Norwich 3-0 on goals from Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. The Clarets, meanwhile, saw an early goal from James Tarkowski erased by a pair of second-half goals in a 2-1 opening week defeat versus Brighton & Hove Albion. Jurgen Klopp’s side is currently on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (11 matches), and have won their last six in a row dating back to the end of last year.