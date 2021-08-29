Cancel
FC Barcelona vs. Getafe: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

By Jason Kates
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
FC Barcelona will aim to make it three consecutive unbeaten games to begin the La Liga season when it plays host to Getafe on Saturday at the Camp Nou. Last week, Barcelona needed a Memphis Depay equalizer in the 75th minute to draw Athletic Bilbao 1-1, while Getafe dropped its second straight 1-0 contest, this time at the hands of a late-stoppage time goal by Sevilla. Through two weeks, Martin Braithwaite leads Barcelona with two goals, followed by one each for Depay, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique.

SoccerSkySports

Ansu Fati handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona after the Argentine left the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 18-year-old, a product of the club's famed La Masia academy, has been out of action since November 2020 after suffering a ruptured meniscus in a win over Real Betis but will take over the iconic jersey upon his return after financial issues prevented Barca from handing Messi a new contract.
Premier LeaguePosted by
MassLive.com

Liverpool vs. Burnley: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Premier League 2021

Liverpool is set to host Burnley on Saturday at Anfield as it looks to kick off the 2021-22 English Premier League campaign with two consecutive victories. In their first game of the season, the Reds took care of business at Carrow Road, defeating Norwich 3-0 on goals from Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. The Clarets, meanwhile, saw an early goal from James Tarkowski erased by a pair of second-half goals in a 2-1 opening week defeat versus Brighton & Hove Albion. Jurgen Klopp’s side is currently on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (11 matches), and have won their last six in a row dating back to the end of last year.
Premier LeaguePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream, Ligue 1, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch

Brest will host Paris Saint-Germain on Friday afternoon from the Stade-Francis-Le Ble. All of the fans are patiently waiting for Messi to take the field for PSG but we might have to wait a little longer to see him suit up for Paris Saint-Germain. PSG is coming off a 4-2 victory in their first game back and will look to keep that momentum going until Messi takes the field. Brest will be looking to get back to their winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Rennes.
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Atletico Madrid welcome back Griezmann as Real sign Camavinga

France forward Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid just two years after leaving to join Barcelona, on the final day of a hectic European transfer window. It has been an extraordinary summer transfer window in Europe, with Messi departing Barcelona for Paris and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday finalising his sensational return to Manchester United from Juventus.
Premier LeaguePosted by
MassLive.com

Where to buy Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United gear online: Shop for home, away, alternate jerseys as star keeps No. 7

It’s official: Cristiano Ronaldo is back with Manchester United and he’s going to wear his old No. 7 jersey. The Portuguese star -- who is famous for rocking the No. 7 jersey with Man. U., Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal -- returned to the team last month. However, with Edinson Cavani already wearing No. 7, there was concern that Ronaldo would have to wear a different number. However, crisis was averted as Ronaldo is back in his old number.
Premier LeaguePosted by
12up

Manchester United must make Saul Niguez a priority

After the stunning 1-1 draw with Southampton over the weekend, it was made quite clear that Manchester United needs another stud midfielder on the team. Fred and Nemanja Matic were a disgrace on the pitch. Enter Saul Niguez? Per a report, United has high interest in the Atletico Madrid midfielder....
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea enter race for Saul Niguez

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Saul first came to Atletico Madrid in 2008 during his youth days, earning a call up to the B team two years later. He made his debut for the first team in March 2012.
Worldchatsports.com

How to watch 2021-22 La Liga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the Spanish top tier football league from India... The first round of 2021-22 La Liga season didn't disappoint, with late goals, big wins and emerging stars hogging the headlines. Athletic Club welcome Barcelona on Saturday evening. Atletico Madrid vs Elche...
SoccerSports Illustrated

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Genoa in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2020-21 Serie A campaign in Italy saw Inter Milan be crowned champion for the first time since 2009-10, breaking Juventus' streak of nine years as Scudetto winners. Since then, however, financial problems at the club led to the departures of manager Antonio Conte, star striker Romelu Lukaku (now at Chelsea) and stud right-back Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), along with multiple other players.
SoccerPosted by
IBTimes

Atletico Madrid Signs Brazilian Striker To Pair With Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid has added another well-rounded striker into its already stacked attack. Matheus Cunha has completed his move to Atletico Madrid from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, the club confirmed Wednesday. The reigning La Liga champs are believed to have paid around € 30 million ($35 million) for the Brazilian’s transfer...

