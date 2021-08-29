Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Why the Supreme Court is one of the biggest threats to American democracy

By Harry Litman
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the popular imagination, successful coups require the participation of the military. Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their latest book on the Trump presidency, “I Alone Can Fix It,” paint Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in heroic colors. During the run-up to the 2020 election, Milley, worried about a “Reichstag moment,” resolved with his colleagues to thwart whatever the former president might try.

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 13

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#American Democracy#The Supreme Court#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#The Department Of Justice#The White House#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtsabc17news.com

John Roberts has lost control of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s dramatic 5-4 action leaving a Texas abortion ban in place at midnight Wednesday establishes that the Roberts Court no longer is Roberts’ Court. Chief Justice John Roberts dissented with three liberal justices in what could be regarded as the least considered but most consequential case in years.
Congress & CourtsTMZ.com

Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The Supreme Court has all but said Roe vs. Wade is history, but not without a few justices railing on the majority for grossly abdicating its responsibility. The justices -- by a 5 to 4 margin -- refused to hear a challenge to the Texas anti-abortion law, which essentially makes it illegal for abortions to be performed after the 6th week of pregnancy. And, there's no exception for rape or incest. And, anyone in the United States can sue anyone who facilitates an abortion after the 6th week and collect $10k.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court rebukes Biden twice

This might be reminiscent of an old Johnny Carson-Ed McMahon comedy routine—if it weren’t so unfunny. A: It’s so lawless that the Supreme Court delivered two sharp rebukes last week alone, two days apart—in one instance ordering the administration to stop doing something, and in the other case, to resume doing something it shouldn’t have stopped doing.
Congress & CourtsTelegraph

The Supreme Court Just Gave Anti-Abortion Zealots Everything They Need

When Sen. Susan Collins announced her intention to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite concerns that he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, she assured the American public that he respected precedent too much. Amidst her 2018 speech from the Senate floor, she included this nugget: “His views on honoring precedent would preclude attempts to do by stealth that which one has committed not to do overtly.”
Michigan StatePosted by
NBC News

Scott L. CummingsThe lessons from Trump's 'Kraken' lawyer sanctions in Michigan

The only thing surprising about U.S. District Judge Linda Parker’s order early last month imposing monetary sanctions on nine Trump attorneys was that it was so long in coming. These lawyers — led by conspiracy-theorists-in-chief Sidney Powell and Lin Wood — made outlandish claims of election fraud in Michigan and other key battleground states, all of which were roundly rejected by every court that considered them.
Congress & CourtsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Supreme Court rightly strikes down eviction moratorium

Last week, the United States Supreme Court struck down the eviction moratorium ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The result was widely anticipated, given the Biden administration’s acknowledgment that such an order had no legal basis. As well-intended as the order might have been, the Biden administration was wrong to substitute good intentions for respect for the law.
Congress & Courtsorlandoweekly.com

The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions to kill Roe v. Wade

In May, when the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it was clear Roe v. Wade’s days were numbered. Mississippi had banned most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. Its law was obviously unconstitutional, at least insofar as the court has interpreted the Constitution since 1973. But the state asked the court to ignore stare decisis based on its purported concern for “the health of the maternal patient, the dignity of the unborn child, and the integrity of the medical profession.”
POTUSFox News

Trump strikes back Google, Twitter, Facebook as his lawyer predicts lawsuit to Supreme Court, claiming govt pressure makes firm state actors

EXCLUSIVE – The top lawyer for former President Donald Trump in his lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook over his bans from those platforms says that multiple factors make them "state actors," meaning they'd be legally vulnerable under standards normally applied only to governments, like prior restraint. In an exclusive...
Texas StatePosted by
AFP

What the Texas abortion decision says about the Supreme Court

The conservative shift of the US Supreme Court under Donald Trump has been on full display this week with a decision seen as a severe setback to abortion rights. How the highest US court will rule on other sensitive issues and how Democrats will respond are burning questions in Washington right now. Citing only procedural arguments, the court, by a 5-4 majority, declined on Thursday to block a Texas law that effectively bans most abortions in the state.
U.S. Politicsnortheastern.edu

Why the Remain in Mexico policy, recently upheld by the Supreme Court, can still be trumped

Why the Remain in Mexico policy, recently upheld by the Supreme Court, can still be trumped. One of President Biden’s first official acts when he moved into the White House in January was the suspension of former president Donald Trump’s immigration policy for asylum-seekers. Eight months later, Biden is still trying to end the program after the Supreme Court stepped in to keep it alive.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

What is Roe vs Wade and why is it threatened by abortion case before Supreme Court?

The landmark ruling for US abortion rights, Roe v Wade, is back in the spotlight after the  Supreme Court announced it would hear a case involving a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, potentially igniting a major challenge.It marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the three newest justices, all conservatives appointed by Donald Trump.The 1973 ruling is considered the first successful litmus test that enshrined a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion in the US, legalising the procedure across the country and setting a global precedent. The ruling repealed many federal and state abortion laws that restricted access for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy