Correia gets hitched, pier project underway, goodbye old Durfee: Top 5 stories from around Fall River

In case you missed it, here are The Herald News’ top stories from last week according to our readers. While his co-conspirators snitch, convicted ex-mayor Jasiel Correia II gets hitched. Exactly one month before his sentencing in federal court on corruption and investor fraud, the former city chief and his fiancee Jenny Fernandes were married. The pair, whose impending nuptials were revealed in June via an Amazon wedding registry site, tied the knot on Aug. 20. Cameras caught a glimpse of the happy couple and their wedding party as they headed into their reception at Towne House & Douro Steakhouse in Fall River, a restaurant owned by Fernandes, a faithful companion of Correia’s during the nearly four-week trial that ended in a verdict on May 14. Check out photos here.