Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Preseason Knee Injury

By Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury during his team's preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday. ESPN's Jamison Hensley provided a timeline of events:. Jamison Hensley. Ravens J.K. Dobbins has his arms draped on trainers as he...

