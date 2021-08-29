Cancel
Deshaun Watson Rumors: No Trade Imminent; QB Won't Waive No-Trade Clause for Eagles

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trade is not imminent for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per a report from Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 AM, who noted that the Miami Dolphins are the "primary suitor" for the signal-caller. "The Texans haven't agreed to trade Watson to the Miami Dolphins, the primary suitor for the...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson wants trade to Miami, but will accept Carolina

Even as his legal status has parked a dark cloud over his 2021 playing status and possibly beyond, Deshaun Watson believes he’ll be traded before the regular-season begins in two weeks and hopes that trade will be to the Miami Dolphins, a source close to the player said Saturday. Watson,...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Ex-NFL scout asks, what is going on with the Miami Dolphins?

It has been rumored Dolphins have been interested in Texans’ quarterback (QB) Deshaun Watson, and now there are conflicting reports coming out of how much team owner, Stephen Ross, is involved in all of this?. A story broke on Pro Football talk today, which stated that according to a “league...
NFLpff.com

Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner to trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins have “emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions” for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson, who also mentioned that the Texans want three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return. Even with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Watson established himself as an elite NFL quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles not expected to be finalists for Deshaun Watson trade after deal for Gardner Minshew? Texans have 2 other suitors

The Eagles made a trade for a quarterback Saturday. It just was not the one that the Eagles were rumored to have interest in this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, NFL executives around the league believe that a trade involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be happening very soon. Florio added that two teams have emerged as finalists to land Watson: the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.
NFLAOL Corp

There’s Growing Talk Of A Blockbuster Deshaun Watson Trade

There’s been growing talk of a blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade heading into the start of the 2021 regular season. Watson, an All-Pro quarterback, wants out of Houston. However, the Texans quarterback’s legal situation is complicating things. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. It remains to be seen what will happen in that department.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged for Deshaun Watson

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it’s not the Eagles. On Saturday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Dolphins are now the frontrunner, while the Texans are asking for a ton. In addition, Robinson reports that the Eagles were...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
Florida StateThe Big Lead

Roundup: Bracing for Hurricane Ida; Florida Continues to Lose Covid Battle; Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Hurricane Ida is only getting stronger as it charts a course for the New Orleans area ... Our prisons remain a breeding ground for the delta variant ... When Cher threw MTV for a loop ... Do the New York Mets have a long-term plan at manager ... Doctor advising DeSantis promoted ivermectin to treat COVID-19 despite FDA warnings ... The top 200 players in fantasy football ... Rev. Jesse Jackson in intensive care ... Tiger Woods' pro career turns 25 ... Deshaun Watson trade chatter growing louder ... Could be another long year for Scott Frost at Nebraska ... Matthew Mindler, "Our Idiot Brother" actor, has died at 19 ...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Eagles Trade For QB Minshew; Impact On Texans And Deshaun?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have been the subject of trade rumors surrounding disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson. For those wondering if the Philadelphia Eagles would trade for the Pro Bowl QB, think again. The Eagles are trading for quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2022...
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers right not to take Texans’ Deshaun Watson bait

The Carolina Panthers were right not to take the latest bait from the Houston Texans as they look to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. Just when things got a little quiet on the Deshaun Watson front, a fresh set of trade rumors circulated over the weekend that indicated a deal might be imminent between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers or Miami Dolphins.
NFLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘In Tua We Trust’: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Supports Starting QB Amid Deshaun Watson Speculation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “In Tua we trust.” That is the message from the Miami Dolphins locker room following rumors of the team’s interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team’s second-year leader is getting plenty of support ahead of his Week 1 matchup against former Alabama teammate Mac Jones. The mindset is all about New England where the Miami Dolphins’ season opens a week from Sunday. Despite the vote of confidence, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continued to field quarterback questions Wednesday. He was asked point-blank if Tua will be his Week 1 starter. “And I don’t know how many times, I don’t know how...
NFLarcamax.com

Omar Kelly: Let's take a deep dive into a possible Dolphins trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson wants to call South Florida his next home. He’s flirted too long and too hard with the Miami Dolphins for us to draw any other conclusion. And even though the star quarterback is still a member of the Houston Texans, is entangled in a civil lawsuit that includes 22 accusers of sexual assault, and the Dolphins seemingly committed to second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the flirtation continues.
NFLNew York Post

Deshaun Watson trade buzz heat up as front-runner emerges

As training camp nears a close, so could Deshaun Watson’s time as a Texan. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as the front-runner to land the disgruntled Pro Bowl quarterback, Yahoo Sports reported Saturday. The Panthers, Broncos and Eagles have also been monitoring the situation. Houston hasn’t backed off from their...

