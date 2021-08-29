Cancel
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

By MARCIA DUNN
harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...

Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX Purchased Massive Tank Tracks from Germany

When you are challenging the status quo like Elon Musk, you need to rely on some powerful systems to do the heavy lifting. The technical teams at SpaceX and Tesla must be applauded for bearing with Musk and his radical ideas. But when it comes to literally lift things off the ground, SpaceX has relied on German manufacturer Liebherr and now they seem to have placed a grand order, according to some Twitter exchanges.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Successfully Docks to International Space Station

While the International Space Station was traveling about 260 miles over the Western Australia, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the forward-facing port of the orbiting laboratory’s Harmony module at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Monday, August 30. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA monitored operations. SpaceX’s...
Cedar Park, TXAustin American-Statesman

Firefly Aerospace's first launch achieves liftoff but ends in explosion

Firefly Aerospace is inching closer to the final frontier, despite coming short of reaching space after its inaugural rocket launch ended in a fiery explosion Thursday night. The Cedar Park-based company's inaugural rocket, an uncrewed spacecraft dubbed Alpha, was launched for the first time but exploded before reaching low earth orbit, which is about 186 miles above Earth.
Aerospace & Defensecalcoastnews.com

Rocket explodes following launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A rocket exploded over the Pacific Ocean after its launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday evening, possibly scattering debris along the Central Coast. Firefly Aerospace’s first-ever test flight of its Alpha rocket ended abruptly, shortly after its 6:59 p.m. lift-off. A little more than two minutes into the flight, Alpha experienced an anomaly that resulted in the loss of the rocket and an early end of the mission, Firefly Aerospace said in a statement.
California Stateabc17news.com

Rocket built by startup Firefly explodes off California coast

A 100-foot-tall rocket burst into flames mid-air after launching from California Thursday evening, dashing the hopes of a Texas-based startup to put a rocket into Earth’s orbit on its first-ever launch attempt. The rocket, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base north of Los Angeles on Thursday, appeared to have...
Hawthorne, CAparabolicarc.com

Inspiration4 ‘Go’ for First All-Civilian Orbital Mission to Space

HAWTHORNE, CA, September 3, 2021 – Teams from SpaceX and Inspiration4 met yesterday at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California to evaluate the readiness of the Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft, ground systems, recovery assets, crew training, and other key elements of SpaceX’s human spaceflight system for Inspiration4 – the historic first all-civilian human spaceflight mission to orbit. Upon conclusion of the Flight Readiness Review, teams are proceeding toward a targeted launch on Wednesday, September 15 UTC (September 14 EDT) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A backup launch opportunity is available on Thursday, September 16 UTC (September 15 EDT). Both 24-hour launch windows start at 12:00 a.m. Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

SpaceX, Rocket Labs and Relativity Labs

Since June 2010, rockets from the Falcon 9 family have been launched 127 times, with 125 full mission successes, one partial failure and one total loss of spacecraft. In addition, one rocket and its payload were destroyed on the launch pad during the fueling process before a static fire test.
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returns to port on upgraded drone ship

Upgraded SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall Of Gravitas (ASOG) returned to Port Canaveral on Tuesday, August 31st after a flawless inaugural Falcon 9 booster landing. In a pleasant coincidence, the brand new drone ship was greeted by an even newer member of SpaceX’s rocket recovery fleet, which had arrived just hours before after bidding farewell to the Louisiana port it was upgraded at the week prior. Named after Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, the NASA astronauts that helmed Crew Dragon on its crewed orbital launch debut, Doug was the first to arrive and reached its Port Canaveral berth around 9pm EDT on August 30th. Returning to port with a rocket on board for the first time, drone ship ASOG berthed beside Doug just 12 hours later.
Aerospace & Defensecoolhunting.com

Virtual Tours of The International Space Station

For those who aren’t astronauts and don’t have billions in the bank, space exploration seems impossible. In an effort to bring regular people a little closer to the cosmos, TIME and Felix & Paul Studios have launched Space Explorers: The ISS Experience—a virtual tour of the International Space Station, made in collaboration with NASA. More than a quick look into the spacecraft, the two-part series utilized “custom-built virtual reality cameras—engineered to operate in zero-gravity” to capture 360-degree footage inside and outside (for the first time ever) of the station. The immersive experience has been crafted thanks to astronauts filming 200+ hours of footage. Those featured are currently living in the ISS, including David Saint-Jacques (Canadian Space Agency), Anne McClain (NASA), Nick Hague (NASA), Christina H. Koch (NASA), Jessica U. Meir (NASA), Luca Parmitano (European Space Agency), Hazza Al Mansouri (United Arab Emirates) and Andrew “Drew” Morgan (NASA). Find out more about each episode at TIME.
Cape Canaveral, FLabc17news.com

FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says Virgin Galactic can’t launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into founder Richard Branson’s off-course flight in July. Thursday’s ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks. The FAA said the rocketship carrying Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees veered off course during its descent back to its New Mexico desert runway. The deviation put the ship outside the air traffic control clearance area. The FAA is overseeing the investigation and Virgin Galactic says it is working closely with the agency.
Aerospace & Defensenewsbrig.com

Firefly launches its first rocket, but loses the launch craft in mid-flight explosion – News Brig

The rocket that flew today is Firefly’s Alpha launch vehicle, its first, and this was its first launch attempt ever of the spacecraft. Actually getting off the pad on the first try is in itself an accomplishment, and the loss of the vehicle looks to have taken place some time after what’s known as ‘max q,’ or the time when the spacecraft is experiencing the most aerodynamic stress prior to leaving Earth’s atmosphere.
Hawthorne, CALos Angeles Business Journal

SpaceX Delivers NASA Supplies to Space Station

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. delivered 4,800 pounds of vehicle hardware, spacewalk equipment, crew supplies and materials for science experiments to the International Space Station at 7:30 a.m. Monday, completing the Hawthorne-based company's 23rd commercial resupply mission for NASA. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket took off from Launch Complex 39A at the...

