Cory Venable says circumstances forced him to go big or stay home when it came to a Baldwin City microbrewery that he and his wife, Jenni, look to open next year. The Venables are starting renovations to transform the old Antiques on the Prairie building on the northeast corner of Sixth and High streets into a microbrewery and restaurant. The 7,800-squre-foot building was the town grocery store before it became Stan Vickers’ antique consignment store for the last two decades.