Cornerstone Wayfinding App to be Tested with Labor Day Weekend Water Shuttle

United Federal Credit Union has been at the center of immense progress over the past few years as it strives to deliver both personalized, in-person service balanced with an innovative digital experience to meet members’ growing expectations of what they need from their financial institution. The credit union recently opened a new, approximately 80,000 square feet headquarters in St. Joseph, to grow its diverse workforce, expanded its branch footprint in new towns—like South Bend, Indiana and Springdale, Arkansas—to include 42 locations in six states, and launched new remote banking services like its Mya AI-chatbot and upgrades to its mobile app. While United looks to its future and ability to help more members than ever before, it is also taking the time to reflect on the values it was built on and honor those who were pioneers in the credit union’s founding more than 70 years ago.