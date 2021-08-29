Cancel
Cornerstone Wayfinding App to be Tested with Labor Day Weekend Water Shuttle

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerstone Alliance is using the Labor Day Weekend preview of the Twin Cities Water Shuttle to unveil a new ‘wayfinding application’ that will help guide visitors to attractions around the area. Users can access the app on their mobile devices by visiting ExploreMIShore.com . The app will suggest and provide...

www.moodyonthemarket.com

Comments / 0

#Wayfinding#Water Taxi#Mobile Devices#Restaurants#Cornerstone Alliance#External#The Swmi Cycle Boat#Abonmarche Consultants#Roggow Construction
