Diane Kruger met Norman Reedus about five years ago. They fell in love and have been together for such a long time. During this period, the couple didn’t think of getting engaged or married. This made some people think that they would not get married and would soon separate their ways. However, there is nothing so. After five years of being together and sharing beautiful moments with one another, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have finally announced their engagement. They have seen ups and downs but have gracefully co-parented so far. Now it looks that they have decided to take their relationship to the next level, which is why they got engagement and would probably announce their marriage in a couple of weeks. What do people have to say about the relationship between Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus? A person close to the two told People that Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have always loved the idea of keeping their private things and matters out of the spotlight. They wanted their fans to respect their privacy and not ask any questions about their engagement or marriage.