Real Madrid signed David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window and the prospect of winter activity in January is not ruled out. Although Florentino Perez is not a president who has spent big sums of money in the midseason transfer market, the 73 year old is very much under pressure to rebuild his squad. Real Madrid failed to sign their main man Kylian Mbappe this summer despite their best efforts and so, they may be active in January too with the mammoth amount of money which they have collected.