Public Safety

Kettering: Police not seeking anyone else over deaths

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of two people. The bodies of a man and woman were found at a property on Slate Drive, Kettering, just before 13:00 BST on Friday afternoon. Northamptonshire Police Det Insp Nicole Main, said: "At this...

#Northamptonshire Police#Kettering#Bbc News
