Tampa, FL

Publix and the butcher who saved our Thanksgiving | Letters

Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
A shopper is seen leaving the Publix Super Markets store located along U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Publix saved our Thanksgiving

We’ve lived in Tampa 38 years, and have had nothing but excellent customer service from Publix. Our holiday tradition has been to order a fresh turkey from Publix. One year, a young man in the meat department said that our name wasn’t on a turkey in their refrigerator. We were not happy to have to take a frozen turkey home. On the day before Thanksgiving, the turkey was still partially frozen, so I called a Publix butcher to voice my frustration. He was apologetic, immediately checked the refrigerator, found a turkey with our name on it and was puzzled how the young man could have missed it. He offered us the fresh turkey, but I refused because I did not want to waste the turkey we already had. A few minutes later, the doorbell rang. It was the Publix butcher delivering the fresh turkey.

He came in, cut up the partially frozen turkey, placed the pieces in plastic bags for future meals, cleaned up the counter, apologized for the inconvenience, wished us a Happy Thanksgiving and rushed back to work to help other customers. My husband and I just looked at each other and said, “What just happened?!” Yes, we wrote to Publix’s corporate headquarters telling them how this special butcher saved our Thanksgiving Day, and we are forever dedicated to Publix. As my husband says, “You get what you pay for,” and Publix truly is “Where shopping is a pleasure.”

Diane Wawrzyniak, Tampa

Zone for more density

Affordable housing top pick for stimulus funds | Aug. 21

In 1987, I bought my first house in St. Petersburg for $39,000. Constructed in 1959 at the height of St. Pete’s post-war building boom, the small, two-bedroom, one-bath house was well-built and in good condition. It was a fine first home for a young couple with a baby. The house cost exactly one and a half times my salary as a newly licensed architect. Today, if young architects on my staff want to buy a similar house, the price is three to four times their annual salary. We need to work now to implement all reasonable and effective strategies to deliver more affordable housing for rent and for sale in St. Pete. Unfortunately, there is no single policy that will solve this problem. However, consensus across the country is that the best way to keep housing prices affordable for average families is to build enough new homes each year to match population and job growth within the metropolitan area.

The St. Petersburg City Council has approved a new zoning category called Neighborhood Traditional Multi-family-1 (NTM-1), which allows up to four residences to be built on existing single-family lots. Some of St. Pete’s oldest and most popular neighborhoods, such as Old Northeast, Old Southeast and Kenwood, include duplexes, garage apartments and small townhomes. Using those areas as inspiration, this zoning would extend such development to our other neighborhoods, allowing for increased density without altering their character. The city has not yet implemented NTM-1. The administration has yet to decide where to apply it. To create the most opportunity for new affordable and desirable homes across the city, I believe we need to apply it as widely as possible. This zoning won’t solve St. Petersburg’s housing affordability problems by itself, but allowing more homes per lot throughout the city is the single most important thing we can do.

Tim Clemmons, St. Petersburg

Figure out the problem first

Residents left waiting as years pass with no grocery | Aug. 24

A Sweetbay Supermarket and a Walmart Neighborhood Market have pulled out from Tangerine Plaza in Midtown St. Petersburg. Their departure left many people in the Midtown area without a major grocer going on four years now. Why is no one discussing why these grocery chains pulled out? Unless the reasons for these pullouts are resolved, the next grocery store will pull out, too.

Georgianna Woernle, Floral City

The joke is on him

Principled resistance faces DeSantis’ anti-mask stance | Column, Aug. 22

Kudos to columnist Mac Stipanovich for describing the countless ways in which Gov. Ron DeSantis has failed the people of Florida and, in the process, made himself a laughingstock around the world. Even my relatives in Asia are bemused by DeSantis’ determination to ignore logic in his self-centered, self-promoting antics, including banning mask mandates in spite of the recommendations of genuine medical experts. We, the tax-paying citizens of Florida, deserve better. We need a leader who cares about us and not his political future. Enough is enough.

Kirk Hazlett, Riverview

Now he writes it

Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Aug. 22

In the excerpt from “A Crisis of Competence,” columnist Jim Geraghty asks, “What’s the point of having a well-funded, top-tiered intelligence community and experienced military advisers if the president simply ignores their warnings, disregards their information and trusts his own gut that everything will turn out fine?” regarding one decision the current president made. Where was this guy during the previous administration? His sentiments are exactly what I was thinking, almost on a daily basis for the last four years.

Terry Arnold, St. Petersburg

Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

8 Tampa Bay fall drinks to make everything better

It’s September, which means it’s pumpkin spice season. You may have overlooked the transition because it’s hot enough to melt vinyl siding. Or you are adrift in the choppy waters of news — welcome! — and don’t have the mental capacity to ponder warming spice blends. Well, wake up, because...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Blind Tiger Coffee to open new downtown Tampa location

Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters is opening its ninth location in downtown Tampa. The cafe is opening at One Tampa City Center on 201 North Franklin Street in December, according to owner Roberto Torres. The space will be designed to make more room for people to social distance, Torres said, even at full capacity.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Amorino and its rose-shaped gelato coming to Tampa’s International Plaza

Stop and smell the roses. Or cool down with one. Amorino Gelato is launching its first location in Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza in a few weeks. The company, known for its flower-shaped creations with a gelato macaron in the center, is coming to Bay Street in an outdoor boutique between The Pub and Brio Tuscan Grille, according to a press release. The store is slated to open in mid-September.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa airport showing signs of COVID recovery, but overseas still lags

Tampa International Airport had a busy summer. The number of passengers are nearly at pre-pandemic levels. More than 1.7 million travelers passed through the airport in July, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority reported Thursday. While 2021 passenger traffic is down about 5.6 percent compared to 2019 so far, it’s an improvement over 2020 when uncertainty over the coronavirus brought airline traffic to historic lows.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

One Small Act: Repairing violins, one at a time

John Sweeny has been a woodworker for more than 50 years, but these days he’s working on a project that’s truly music to his ears. In collaboration with the Violin Shop in Tampa, the Dunedin-based craftsman is helping recondition violins to give to children. Violins are donated to the shop, where owners Ethan Morency and Dereck Coons try their best to fix and give them out again. Some of the violins require extensive repair, and the shop can’t afford the time to fix them.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Twelve hours in a Florida COVID-19 ICU

She gets to the hospital 20 minutes before her shift, walks through the lobby carrying a smoothie, hoping — but not believing — that today might be better than the day before. When she steps off the elevator on the second floor, she turns left, toward what used to be...
PetsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets hoping to find forever homes

Martha is a 7-year-old female domestic short haired cat. She’s a very independent girl who likes lounging in high places. She likes to cuddle on the couch and have her butt scratched, but only when she initiates it. She has Feline Leukemia Virus and is looking for a loving home to relax in. For more information, call Friends of Strays at 727-522-6566.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Heed this St. Petersburg widow’s warning about COVID | Letters

I was touched reading about the strength and compassion shown by Karen Weiskopf during her spouse’s funeral. I can’t imagine what a painful and trying time this must be for her as she mourns the death of her husband, St. Petersburg police Officer Michael Weiskopf, due to COVID-19. The fact that she used this opportunity not just to mourn the loss of her husband but to try to help others and save lives is extraordinary. The fact that Karen Weiskopf wanted to use her husband’s death as a way to encourage others to get vaccinated speaks so much to her character. Sharing her pain of losing a loved to COVID and having a vaccination tent outside of her husband’s service are true acts of love. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for police officers nationwide during the first half of 2021. We don’t need any more dead police officers. We don’t need any more dead first responders. We don’t need any more preventable deaths period to due COVID. I urge everyone to listen to Karen Weiskopf and to get vaccinated today.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How Tampa Bay’s street poet for hire makes art in minutes

TAMPA — It’s a Saturday afternoon at a crowded cannabis festival in Tampa. An electronic club remix of Billy Ocean’s Caribbean Queen booms over the loudspeakers. Guests with pot leaf necklaces and trays of limp nachos mill about the ballroom, laughing with friends and hollering to the vendors over the music.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Let’s identify the problem | Letters

Okay. First, Gov. Ron DeSantis opposed mask mandates in the schools, endangering school children who are becoming likelier to contract COVID. Then he tried to dock the pay of school board members who opposed his restrictions. Then he ignored the ruling of a judge who determined his ban on mask mandates to be unlawful. Then he delayed a request for $820 million in federal funds for meals for deserving school kids. Oh, and he banned cruise ships from requiring vaccinations for travelers aboard their ships. Now he is fining businesses — businesses? — $5,000 every time they require members of the public or customers to show proof of vaccination before they are provided service. Proof of shirts and shoes continues to be okay legally. DeSantis favors ID for all Florida voters who need to vote at the polling place on Election Day. If they show proof of vaccination, will that disqualify them?

