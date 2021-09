Sheepherders have to be equestrians and know about horses and dogs, which, my father said, are the ones that earn our paycheck. Farrier tools and horseshoes were part of our gear. Three packhorses carried all our food, clothing, bedding, stove, tent, shovel, axe, farrier tools and my two boxes of books. The camp tender had to know how to saddle the horses, pack and unpack them and tie the loads correctly so they wouldn’t slide off on mountain trails. One also had to know where to and how to set up camp. It was not easy work.