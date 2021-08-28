Pasco Co. Parent is ‘Super Frustrated’ With School District

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As the school year gets going, there’s a scramble for substitute teachers when COVID infiltrates classrooms. The need, some say, has never been more dire. Parents like Lyndsay Anderson hope for the best as their kids start school. “I’m holding my breath that they get to have the most normal year as possible,” Anderson said. But normal, she said, isn’t always possible. “I’m worried about quarantining entire classrooms. I’m worried about interrupted learning.” One possible interruption – the need for subs when any symptom at all could keep a teacher home. The sub shortage has only intensified amid the pandemic. “It’s almost...