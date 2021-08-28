Cancel
Pasco County, FL

Pasco Co. Parent is ‘Super Frustrated’ With School District

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pasco County mom is speaking out after she says a lack of transparency from the school district is putting students at risk of Covid-19. School officials issued a response stating they’re working diligently to catch up.

NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

Miami-Dade schools community in mourning after deaths of 3 educators

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County school community is grieving the death of a longtime math teacher who, officials said, died due to COVID-19, as well as two other educators who have recently passed away. Abe Coleman, who taught for 31 years at Holmes Elementary School in Miami’s Liberty City...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

School Districts Face Substitute Teacher Shortages

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As the school year gets going, there’s a scramble for substitute teachers when COVID infiltrates classrooms. The need, some say, has never been more dire. Parents like Lyndsay Anderson hope for the best as their kids start school. “I’m holding my breath that they get to have the most normal year as possible,” Anderson said. But normal, she said, isn’t always possible. “I’m worried about quarantining entire classrooms. I’m worried about interrupted learning.” One possible interruption – the need for subs when any symptom at all could keep a teacher home. The sub shortage has only intensified amid the pandemic. “It’s almost...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students. “Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com. Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical...
Sarasota County, FLMysuncoast.com

Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Many say chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch is a hero to them, while others say he should have his license revoked. Busch signed more than 100 medical exemptions for students on Monday who wish to opt-out of wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools. Sarasota is on a growing list of school districts that are again requiring students and staff to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Tampa, FLwfla.com

Pasco County teacher says part-time DoorDash job cost him money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joseph Hall says he needed extra money this summer. The elementary school teacher spent his summer vacation working for DoorDash. Everything was great until one of his paychecks for $72.76 was taken back by DoorDash the week after he received the money. “I thought it must...
Marion County, FLwmfe.org

Three more Marion County public school employees die of COVID-19

Marion County Public Schools has now lost seven employees to COVID-19 since late July. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that three more names have been added to the list of employees dead from COVID-19. They are Virginia Perry and Rhonda Brasher Lehman, lunchroom workers at Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary, and videographer Joel Hartley.
Atlanta, GAthejacksonpress.org

Parents Sue Georgia’s Largest School District Over Mask Requirement

Parents in Georgia’s largest school district are suing the superintendent and school system over its mask mandate, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Four parents are seeking an injunction against the mask mandate at Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), which serves around 180,000 students, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported. The requirement was implemented at the end of July when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor masking for schools amid the rise of the delta variant.

