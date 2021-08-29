What Netflix's 'The Chair' (and academia) get wrong about diversity

Female directors had a better chance of having their documentaries screened at film festivals than their narrative features, according to a new study. Women accounted for 42% of directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers on documentaries that were featured in Sundance, SXSW, AFI, New York Film Festival and other annual celebrations of moviemaking. In contrast, they comprised 35% of those working on narrative features at those same festivals. The report, which was undertaken by San Diego State University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, examined 7,452 credits on 582 films that screened at 20 high-profile film festivals in the U.S. The report captured a year in which female filmmakers, like Sian Heder (“CODA”), Amber Sealey (“No Man of God”), Mariem Pérez Riera (“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It”) and Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), scored some of the biggest deals and best reviews of the film festival season. Those gains took place against the backdrop of a global pandemic that forced most film festivals to unspool virtually.