Mailbox: Shohei Ohtani vs. Babe Ruth? Table that discussion for 20 years
Brian: I was disappointed, but not surprised, to see Rob Oller join the Babe Ruth-Shohei Otani comparison Greek Chorus. Ohtani has had a very good five months of baseball. Babe Ruth played 22 years and slashed .342/.474/.690. His slugging, OPS and OPS+ lead MLB for all time (not to mention an untouchable 183.1 WAR). Those career numbers all exceed Ohtani’s great year. Ruth’s pitching? 94-46, .671 win percentage, 2.28 ERA and 1.159 WHIP. Hardly pedestrian stats. Ohtani is good for baseball and a great story. But we can acknowledge his greatness without comparing him to the GOAT. Table that discussion for 20 more years of a season like this one.www.dispatch.com
