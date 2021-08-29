DragonForce reveal “Troopers of the Stars” video + European tour

The immigration officer read through my letters from US Equestrian and the Compiègne show organizer before handing me back my passport and allowing me to pick up my bags at the Schiphol Airport after my flight arrived in Amsterdam on a Tuesday morning in May. A COVID test, or, in my case, three, and letters describing the purpose of my trip were required before I was allowed to embark on my adventure as chef d’equipe and coach for the 2021 US Equestrian Dressage European Young Rider Tour.