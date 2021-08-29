Cancel
DragonForce reveal “Troopers of the Stars” video + European tour

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "DragonForce reveal “Troopers of the Stars” video + European tour" UK powermetal favorites DragonForce have unleashed a new video for their track “Troopers of the Stars,” which appears on the band’s 2019 album ‘Extreme Power Metal.’ Directed by Roboshobo, the clip was inspired by the movie ‘Starship Troopers’ and was filmed in Los Angeles, CA (before the pandemic) with a large-scale production.

