Suspect at large after armed robbery in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Saturday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 4500 block of West KL Avenue.

The suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A West Michigan University police K9 tried to track the suspect down but was not successful.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100