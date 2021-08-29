Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Suspect at large after armed robbery in Kalamazoo

By FOX 17 News
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u41w0_0bgFNZ8h00

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Saturday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 4500 block of West KL Avenue.

The suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A West Michigan University police K9 tried to track the suspect down but was not successful.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100

Comments / 1

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalamazoo Public Safety#West Michigan University#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy