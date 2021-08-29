Wildfire in Riverside County (CA) Grows to 1,200 Acres

A wildfire in the Riverside County community of La Cresta in the Cleveland National Forest has grown to 1,200 acres, prompting evacuations late Saturday, authorities said. The blaze — dubbed the Chapparal fire — at Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road began shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Riverside County fire officials. More than 250 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders while an additional 59 are under an evacuation warning.