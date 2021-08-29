Arsenal players to hold crisis talks after Man City defeat

Manchester United have muscled past Manchester City in attempting to return Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League, with the Old Trafford club in advanced talks to bring him back from Juventus.The Serie A side’s manager, Massimiliano Allegri, confirmed on Friday that the Portugal international “no longer intends to play for Juventus”. Pep Guardiola looked likely to land the 36-year-old after missing out on his premier target Harry Kane, but it is understood City have subsequently pulled out of negotiations.The Premier League champions maintained that they had been offered Ronaldo, considered the possibility of signing him, but ultimately decided against...