Premier League

Arsenal players to hold crisis talks after Man City defeat

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 5 days ago

The Arsenal squad are preparing to hold crisis talks after their abysmal start to the season continued with a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday. The Gunners, who fell 2-0 to both Brentford and Chelsea in their first two fixtures, were two goals down inside 12 minutes against City, who ran riot after Granit Xhaka was shown yet another red card for a unnecessarily reckless challenge shortly before the break.

