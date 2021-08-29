Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Is a Bland ‘Black Panther’ Retread

By Nick Schager
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like Black Panther, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a representational pioneer—in this case, it’s the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry (and the rare slam-bang studio extravaganza) to feature an Asian lead. Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing it has in common with Ryan Coogler’s 2018 superhero effort. A stew of dead parents, childhood trauma, lush and secret magical worlds, ancient armies, quasi-sympathetic villains, and an upright hero who must embrace his noble birthright over the course of an adventure in which he’s surrounded by formidable female warriors, Destin Daniel Cretton’s film follows its predecessor’s template to an enervating degree—a somewhat apt scenario, given the constant lip service it pays to the importance of legacy.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Retread#The Ten Rings#Asian American#House Of Flying Daggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ant-Man 3: New Cassie Lang Actress Shows Off Ripped Marvel Physique

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be aware of it but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has already begun filming in London and while we still know very little about the film apart from the involvement of Kang the Conqueror as the main baddie, the project is already shaping up to be better and more serious in nature than the first two films.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Fans Reject 'Captain Marvel'

Bad news for Captain Marvel as comic book fans on social media have rejected the current version of Carol Danvers in the comic books. A fan tweeted that the Captain Marvel comic book is currently the best comic book on the shelf and included art of the character using her hands like a gun blasting energy at a creature.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
Moviesepicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Backs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It has been a regular topic of discussion amongst fans of Marvel that no actor in Hollywood other than Hugh Jackman could effectively play Wolverine on the big screen. Of course, that argument is debatable but when you think about it, there's a reason why the Australian actor successfully played the role for 17 years before officially retiring the mantle in the R-rated masterpiece Logan.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
CelebritiesComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Speaks on Bulking Up for Marvel Return

The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will do the thing that no Marvel fan ever thought would happen, bring back Oscar winner Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Not only will the star be back as her character for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but her character will become the God of Thunder and pick up the hammer as The Mighty Thor. To get ready for her triumphant return the actress bulked up in a big way, Portman opened up about her preparation process for the role revealing in a new interview that she feels strong "feel strong for the first time" in her life.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Eight months after Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement that its 2021 slate would debut day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio used CinemaCon to reassure theater owners it was still very much in the theatrical movie business. Warners showed off clips from its upcoming slate, including the first trailer from the newly titled The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22) and closer looks at The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Dune (Oct. 22), as well as footage from James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the Will Smith starrer King...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
MoviesMovieWeb

Method Man Shows Marvel Why He Should Play Lucas Bishop in the MCU's X-Men Reboot

Joining the ranks of Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, and now wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and everyone's favorite hobbit Elijah Wood, Method Man (Clifford Smith) is currently putting his name in the hat for the MCU. The actor/rapper made a splash on Instagram with an image that portrays the hip-hop legend as the time traveling mutant Lucas Bishop, or Bishop for short. The 50 year old talent tagged Marvel, Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige, the House of Mouse's head cheese at Marvel. He went on to say, "Thanx for the look, now if we can get @marvel and @marvelstudios on board..er 'body tag." You can take a look at Method Man's X-Men look below.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Is Shang-Chi on HBO Max?

Is there going to be a Shang-Chi HBO Max release? The long-awaited next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly upon us, in fact the Shang-Chi release date is tomorrow, September 3, for most places. However, will Shang-Chi be coming to HBO Max too? Is there any sort of Shang-Chi streaming option for people at home who don’t want to go to theaters, as there was for Black Widow? Let’s see.
MoviesMovieWeb

Why Marvel's Eternals Didn't Fight Thanos Revealed in New MCU Footage

Since the first Eternals trailer arrived a few months ago, many MCU fans asked where these all powerful characters were during the events of Infinity War and Endgame and why they did nothing to stop Thanos snapping away half the world. Those fans have not had to wait until the movie arrives in November to find out an explanation, as the opening moments of the new final trailer that dropped today wraps up that issue in about 20 seconds and it seems that the answer is pretty simple - they were not allowed to become involved.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Furious Over Moon Knight Costume Leak

The weekend generated a bevvy of headlines from Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight in both an official and unofficial capacity, and it was hugely coincidental that star Ethan Hawke revealed the first details of how he became involved in the project right when a purported costume leak made waves on the internet.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Panther 2 Set Video Reveals Dora Milaje in Intense Car Chase

We already know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has started production and it looks like the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel isn't wasting time in getting straight into the action. A new set photo offers a glimpse at an intense car chase involving the Dora Milaje. It's no secret that...
Moviesepicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Scarlet Witch Will Reportedly Face Off Against Popular FoxVerse Character

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Many fans believe that Wanda Maximoff is one of the most overlooked characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for the longest time, the Sokovian Avenger has always played second fiddle in the franchise. Of course, everything changed as we welcomed Phase Four with one of the most-talked-about MCU projects of the year WandaVision which pretty much served as Maximoff's coming out party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy