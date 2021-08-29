Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Is a Bland ‘Black Panther’ Retread
Like Black Panther, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a representational pioneer—in this case, it’s the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry (and the rare slam-bang studio extravaganza) to feature an Asian lead. Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing it has in common with Ryan Coogler’s 2018 superhero effort. A stew of dead parents, childhood trauma, lush and secret magical worlds, ancient armies, quasi-sympathetic villains, and an upright hero who must embrace his noble birthright over the course of an adventure in which he’s surrounded by formidable female warriors, Destin Daniel Cretton’s film follows its predecessor’s template to an enervating degree—a somewhat apt scenario, given the constant lip service it pays to the importance of legacy.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 1