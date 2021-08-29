Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Is a Bland ‘Black Panther’ Retread

The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will do the thing that no Marvel fan ever thought would happen, bring back Oscar winner Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Not only will the star be back as her character for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but her character will become the God of Thunder and pick up the hammer as The Mighty Thor. To get ready for her triumphant return the actress bulked up in a big way, Portman opened up about her preparation process for the role revealing in a new interview that she feels strong "feel strong for the first time" in her life.