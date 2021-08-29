Cancel
Sacramento, CA

New Vehicles Will Require Alcohol-Detection Systems

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in August that includes many long-awaited highway safety provisions. Requirements related to crash avoidance technology in large trucks and passenger vehicles are included in the bill. One such mandate is that passive alcohol-detection technology must be included in all new vehicles that will prevent impaired drivers from operating the vehicle.

