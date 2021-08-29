New Vehicles Will Require Alcohol-Detection Systems

Data continues to pile up, suggesting there is a need to federally mandate antilock braking systems (ABS) on all street-legal motorcycles. Researchers looked at the fatal crash rates for 65 models of motorcycles from 2013 through 2019. They found that bikes that were equipped with the ABS were involved in 22% fewer deadly crashes overall than those that did not have the feature. Earlier studies showed an even larger effect, but that may have been because the studies from 2011 to 2013 included fewer types of motorcycles. The more recent study included many sportbikes, which do not show as great a benefit from the feature as other types, perhaps because sportbike riders may have a tendency to ride aggressively and at faster speeds.