New Vehicles Will Require Alcohol-Detection Systems
The United States Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in August that includes many long-awaited highway safety provisions. Requirements related to crash avoidance technology in large trucks and passenger vehicles are included in the bill. One such mandate is that passive alcohol-detection technology must be included in all new vehicles that will prevent impaired drivers from operating the vehicle.www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
