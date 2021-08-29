Cancel
Hessen wants to participate in test operations for digital school certificates

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Hesse there should be digital school reports in the future. Education Minister Alexander Lorz (CDU) announced that Hesse wants to join a test phase by the end of 2022 after legal issues have been clarified. The provision of digital school reports is an important component of the strategy of the Ministry of Culture for the “Digital School Hesse”, explained Lorz in response to a small request from the FDP parliamentary group in Wiesbaden.

NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
