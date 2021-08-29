Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

‘We received a little boy. We didn’t have enough clothes or toys, but the joy on his face was the biggest blessing.’: Mom shares important lesson about foster care

By Love What Matters
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Foster Care is like so many other things: if you don’t talk about it, people don’t think about it. If I do nothing else with foster care as far as taking care of another child, I will talk about it. I will share my experiences. I will give a voice to these children that need our help. They need us to literally do something.

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 7

InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Children#Foster Families#Toys#Foster Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Oh my gosh, what have I done?! TWO toddler boys!’ I remembered the promise I made to myself, to always fight.’: Single foster mom shares ‘wild and beautiful’ adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “For just over the first 2 years of my life, we had what most would call a picture-perfect family. My mom, dad, little sister, and I were your typical happy family next door. One day, that all changed when my dad died suddenly in a car accident coming home from a work event. I was 2 years old and my sister was 6 months old. My incredibly strong mother, while grieving, gave my sister and me the absolute best life she could.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Would you want to adopt him?’ She was taken from the only woman she knew.’: Couple describes adoption, foster journey, ‘Our lives have never been the same’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Five years ago, my childhood sweetheart and I said our marriage vows. After just three months, we started trying to have a baby. We were so excited to make our dreams of having a little one come true. We told our family we were trying and were expecting to tell them we were pregnant just a few months later.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘The adoption lawyer said, ‘See you in a couple years!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’: Couple adopt daughter’s sister, ‘She is the piece we didn’t know we were missing’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband Terrell and I are proud parents of five beautiful children, but we didn’t grow our family the way most do. We are foster parents through our local foster agency. I had always dreamed about adopting a child and had became a foster parent in my early twenties. When Terrell and I married in 2016, I had let my license expire. Not long after Terrell said, ‘How about we get licensed together and adopt from foster care?’ We began the process, and in 2019, we adopted two of our foster children, Hallie and Jayden. I remember at their adoption the lawyer told us, ‘See you in a couple years when you guys adopt another!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’ I also had two kids from my previous marriage and four kids felt right. Two boys and two girls. Our family was complete. Or so we thought!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Dear Little Sister, you may have been the ‘lucky one’ back then, but I’m the lucky one now.’: Woman shares appreciation letter, ‘You taught me to live and love’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I remember the day Mom and Dad brought you home. Times were different back then. There were no Instagram-inspired poses; there were no Pinterest-worthy outfits. It was...
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! I Think the Kids We’re About to Adopt Are Being Wrongfully Taken From Their Family.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My husband and I (both white men) decided to become foster parents several years ago, with the ultimate goal of eventually adopting. We took the classes and our first placement came to us in September 2020, during the pandemic. In my estimation, we have done an excellent job with the day-to-day, but something has come up that I’m at a loss about. I’ll try to be brief.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘You need to place our child for adoption.’ I was totally alone.’: Birth mom becomes part of son’s adoptive family, ‘The moments we share are priceless’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Adoption is a topic rarely discussed by all sides. You hear about the joy of a couple finally having the chance at a family through the miracle of adoption. However, the pain and the struggles when faced with the realization you are unable to care for your baby are rarely discussed. The tears, the constant back and forth. Can I raise this child? The loneliness, the fear, the depression, the love. Birth mothers are all but forgotten. A side note to the overwhelming joy adoption brings.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Eight years of heartbreak were erased the second we saw his face. Everything about him was PERFECT.’: Dad shares sibling adoption journey, ‘My heart is so full’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Disclaimer: This story mentions infertility and may be triggering to some. “Most couples approach marriage with the plan of getting married, enjoying time together, and then having...
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘How can you waste the best years of your life fostering children?’ People questioned if I’d find a husband.’: Single foster mom says ‘these children are worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “If you would have asked me ten years ago, as I was graduating from high school, how I envisioned my life going, this was NOT it. Being in my late 20s as a single foster parent, whose idea was that? Not 18-year-old me, that is for sure.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
HomelessPosted by
InspireMore

‘No, thank you, I’ll figure it out.’ I was about to go back to my car when I saw tears streaming from her eyes.’: Woman shares act of kindness for homeless person

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The weather has really sucked these past couple of weeks. It’s either been so humid that I can’t go out for my regular walks or pouring buckets of rain. And I just joined the town pool! Really? So much for me to kvetch about. Pity party of one.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Can you take a pair of siblings?’ 45 minutes later, we met our boys. Babies? Easy. Toddlers with trauma? Not so much.’: Couple adopt ‘forever sons’ from foster care

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Every story has a backstory, or as in most superhero movies, an ‘origin story.’ Not that we are superheroes, but there’s a story behind the current journey. My name is Tony, my wife is Carla—she is beautiful, amazing, and my best friend. We met in 1997 when Carla was going through a rough patch of life that ended in a divorce. We met at my family’s restaurant and started talking as friends. However, one day, a coworker of hers told me to ask her out, and this was the beginning of our life together. I started as a dad from day one—Shelby, her two-year-old daughter, melted my heart from the start and we became a family. Eventually, we were married and began to settle into life. Sydney, our second daughter, came along and our little family began to grow. Five years later a miracle happened, and Sawyer, our son, was born.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They noticed her differences, but it never mattered. They cheer her on, my fears silenced.’: Mom rejoices after finding ‘safe space’ for daughter with Down syndrome

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My daughter Francesca was born on a blustery February night six years ago. When she was placed in my arms, I looked down into her eyes. They were alert and startlingly beautiful – the shape was so unique and the streaks of light within their deep blue was kaleidoscopic. They literally took my breath away. I knew in that instant my baby had Down syndrome.
HomelessPosted by
InspireMore

‘He appeared on ‘Adopt US Kids’ 3 months after he was with us. ‘He doesn’t want to be adopted.’: Mom adopts son as adult, co-writes story with him

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When my husband and I met and fell in love, we knew we wanted to be foster parents someday. We knew we would like to adopt children, and we both agreed we were fine with providing a family for a child versus ‘creating’ a family by having biological children. We both felt like it was important to strive to be a loving, safe, and caring place for a child to feel like they belonged; and if that was an older child we were ok, in fact, we were licensed to be therapeutic foster parents with an agency that is known for placing teens and older children. We assumed we would probably be foster parents for a few years and maybe eventually adopt an older child that was open to the idea of adoption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy