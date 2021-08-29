Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CT Forecast

SFGate
 5 days ago

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;69;WSW;9;77%;66%;3. Chester;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;W;8;79%;66%;3. Danbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;W;7;83%;68%;2. Groton;A t-storm around;81;67;WSW;9;84%;64%;2. Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;83;67;SW;8;81%;73%;2. Meriden;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;SW;7;81%;66%;2. New Haven;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;8;78%;65%;3. Oxford;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;66;W;7;95%;72%;2. Willimantic;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;WSW;7;86%;68%;2. Windsor...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Ct Forecast#City Town#High Temp Lrb#Uv Index Bridgeport#Wsw#Oxford#Windsor Locks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentSFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around. 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds. around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around. 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy....
Albany, CASFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around. 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly. cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy