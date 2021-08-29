CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;69;WSW;9;77%;66%;3. Chester;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;W;8;79%;66%;3. Danbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;W;7;83%;68%;2. Groton;A t-storm around;81;67;WSW;9;84%;64%;2. Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;83;67;SW;8;81%;73%;2. Meriden;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;SW;7;81%;66%;2. New Haven;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;8;78%;65%;3. Oxford;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;66;W;7;95%;72%;2. Willimantic;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;WSW;7;86%;68%;2. Windsor...www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0