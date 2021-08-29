August Real Estate Roundup
Freddie Mac's results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® shows that "The tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising COVID-19 cases has left mortgage rates moving sideways over the last few weeks. Overall, rates continue to be low, with a window of opportunity for those who did not refinance under three percent. From a homebuyer perspective, purchase application demand is improving, but the major obstacle to higher home sales remains very low inventory for consumers to purchase."realtytimes.com
Comments / 0