Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

August Real Estate Roundup

By Realty Times Staff
realtytimes.com
 6 days ago

Freddie Mac's results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® shows that "The tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising COVID-19 cases has left mortgage rates moving sideways over the last few weeks. Overall, rates continue to be low, with a window of opportunity for those who did not refinance under three percent. From a homebuyer perspective, purchase application demand is improving, but the major obstacle to higher home sales remains very low inventory for consumers to purchase."

realtytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Adjustable Rate Mortgage#Freddie Mac#Frm##Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
BusinessFortune

What to expect in the 2022 housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For any homebuyer, novice or weathered, the 2021 housing market has been harrowing to navigate. By some experts' definitions, "this year, [the housing market] decidedly shot way ahead of the economy, to the point where...
BusinessHousing Wire

Mortgage rates stuck in a rut at 2.87%

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was flat at 2.87% for the week ending in Sept. 2, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. The week prior, mortgage rates also held steady at 2.87%. This week’s near constant mortgage rates tracked with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has hovered around 1.30 for the past week. The 10-year Treasury yield for Sept. 1 was 1.31.
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: 9% Increase in Pending Home Sales is Slowest Growth Since June 2020

Homes are also taking longer to sell. Still, prices are up 15% from a year ago. Pending home sales rose 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, while the actual number of pending sales fell to the lowest level since April 2021. More home sellers have started slashing their prices—another sign of softening seasonal homebuyer demand. Still, prices remain elevated, up 15% from a year earlier.
Real EstateNBC San Diego

Weekly Mortgage-Refinance Demand Drops as Interest Rates Stall

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances remained unchanged at 3.03% last week. Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 4%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home rose 1%. A prolonged period of low mortgage rates is taking its toll on the refinance market,...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Investment property lender LendingHome to rebrand as Kiavi

Fix-and-flip mortgage originator LendingHome is rebranding in the coming months as Kiavi, a name that represents the unlocking of value in the nation's aging housing stock. The new name is the English phonetic representation of the Italian word "chiave," which means "key." "As we look ahead, we see an opportunity...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Stand in Place, Hikes Not Expected as Markets Normalize

Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) reports that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.87%—remaining flat. – The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.87% with an average 0.6 point for the week ending Sept. 2, 2021, unchanged from last week. Last year, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.93%. – The...
Real EstateCredit Union Times

The Benefits of Mortgage Pipeline Hedging

Mortgage lending is a sizable part of most credit unions’ business, accounting for more than half (51.8%) of the industry’s $1.17 trillion in total loans. Mortgage origination serves a vital member need and provides an important revenue stream for the credit union. To reduce market risk and free up liquidity to make more loans, many institutions sell mortgage loans to a purchasing agent (e.g., GSEs such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac), which packages them with like mortgages for sale in the secondary market. The time between the loan application and its sale to the purchasing agent is called the “mortgage pipeline.”
Real Estatempamag.com

Freddie Mac: Connecting the industry to a true digital mortgage

The mortgage industry has changed radically in the last five years in terms of automation. Once common practice, paper-based verifications, in-person closings and lack of industry data standards have gradually given way to today’s innovative high-tech solutions across the origination process. Freddie Mac has been at the forefront throughout, introducing...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Freddie Mac to lower down payment hurdles for some loans in November

Freddie Mac on Nov. 15 will lower down payment requirements on primary residences for borrowers with incomes up to 80% of the area median who are taking out mortgages secured by 2-4 unit properties. Additionally, Freddie will ease guidelines for manufactured housing lending. For 2-4 unit homes, maximum loan-to-value ratios...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Buyers, rejoice: US housing market starting to normalize

Buyers shouldn’t break out the bubbly just yet, but things are starting to look up for them in the frothy housing market. Sellers have had a major advantage over the past few months as prices soared and inventory dwindled. Those trends are beginning to see slight reversals, however, according to Mansion Global.
Real Estatethemreport.com

More Homes for Sale in August

U.S. housing inventory declined 25.8% year-over-year in August to close out the third quarter of 2021, an improvement over last month’s decline of 33.5%. In addition to new listing being up over last year, the share of sellers who made listing price adjustments grew 0.7% year-over-year to 17.3% of active inventory–the highest share in 21 months and closer to typical 2016-2019 levels.
San Diego, CAsduptownnews.com

Gregg Neuman celebrates $3 billion in deals, 40 years in real estate

Longtime real estate agent Gregg Neuman recently celebrated two milestones in his storied career: being an agent for 40 years and passing $3 billion total in home sales. He has been in the business so long that he has helped three generations in the same family buy or sell homes. Editor Kendra Sitton spoke with Neuman about how he got started and where he is going.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Stay Flat

Primary Mortgage Market Survey by Freddie Mac, showing U.S. weekly averages as of 09/02/2021. http://www.freddiemac.com/pmms/index.html. Today, Freddie Mac released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey. Today, Freddie Mac released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.87%. In the...
Real EstateSan Bernardino County Sun

Record home-price gains zapping mortgage insurance

Ali Elahi, one of my firm’s clients, doubled down and won big, saving $800 in monthly mortgage payments by twice lowering his mortgage rate and shedding his mortgage insurance. Elahi paid $375,000 for his Laguna Hills condo in 2018. As rates were dropping and his equity was increasing, he was...
Real Estatetnrealestatelistings.com

5 Reasons Today’s Housing Market Is Anything but Normal

There are many headlines out there that claim we’re reverting to a more normal real estate market. That would indicate the housing market is returning to the pre-pandemic numbers we saw from 2015-2019. But that’s not happening. The market is still extremely vibrant as demand is still strong even while housing supply is slowly returning.
Real EstateInman.com

Real estate hiring picks up pace in August despite Delta's spread

Real estate firms picked up their hiring pace in August even as the Delta variant’s spread began to make its presence felt in federal jobs numbers. Companies employing real-estate brokers, sales agents and related roles added a seasonally adjusted 10,600 jobs in August, approximately double the number of new roles they added the previous month.
Businessmortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac Report Shows Flat Mortgage Rates

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) results show that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.87%. “Economic growth and the acceleration in inflation have moderated in the last month, giving the markets comfort and leading to a stabilization in mortgage rates,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Heading into the fall, home purchase demand is stable, home sales remain firm and above pre-pandemic levels, and inventory of unsold homes is tight but improving modestly. These factors will allow for home price pressures to ease over the remainder of the year.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy