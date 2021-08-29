Flood Watch issued for Allamakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Allamakee The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76 affecting Allamakee County. For the Upper Iowa River...including Decorah, Bluffton, Dorchester Hwy 76...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76. * From late tonight to late Tuesday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas begin to flood.