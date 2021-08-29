Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allamakee County, IA

Flood Watch issued for Allamakee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Allamakee The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76 affecting Allamakee County. For the Upper Iowa River...including Decorah, Bluffton, Dorchester Hwy 76...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76. * From late tonight to late Tuesday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Allamakee County, IA
City
Decorah, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa River#Allamakee#The Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy