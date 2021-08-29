WASHED OUT - DJ Set - Poolside Party

Dorchester resident Shamara Rhodes — better known as DJ WhySham — is a musical and societal force. A cutting-edge DJ and producer who champions local and regional musical artists, Rhodes is also an activist who combines music and social justice by working to provide necessary resources for Boston’s disenfranchised communities (and has received numerous community awards in recognition of her efforts). The only female nominated in the Producer of the Year category at the 2021 New England Music Awards (on Oct. 17), Rhodes, 30, is also a two-time nominee for the Boston Music Awards DJ of the Year. Host of her own radio show (1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays) on Spark FM Online and the official DJ for Brandie Blaze and Cakeswagg, Rhodes is busy planning (in conjunction with Once Somerville) the Finally Live Reloaded! festival — featuring DJ Chubby Chub — set for Sept. 10 in Somerville. “I’m looking forward to celebrating the artists’ art that they have been working so hard on but, unfortunately, due to the pandemic, haven’t been able to perform to their full live capacity,” said the Dorchester native. “I hope everyone comes out and supports local artists. It’s going to be a great experience.” We caught up with Rhodes to talk about all things travel.