WASHED OUT - DJ Set - Poolside Party

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta-based producer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Ernest Greene's project Washed Out blends the layered synths and quietly chiming guitars of dream pop, the hypnotic rhythms of bedroom electronica, and his gentle croon of a voice and adds them to songs that are as calm and comforting as a soft blanket. His first EP, 2009's Life of Leisure, helped define the chillwave genre, and his song "Feel It All Around" became a ubiquitous classic. Everything he released subsequently -- whether it's influenced by psychedelic pop (2003's Paracosm,) hip-hop (2017's Mister Mellow), or modern pop (2020's Purple Noon) -- builds on his initial style without changing the elemental laid-back tenets of the Washed Out sound.

Comments / 0

