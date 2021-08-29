Cancel
Judy Chicago: A Retrospective

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco celebrate pioneering feminist artist Judy Chicago with the first retrospective of her work. Spanning from her early engagement with the California Light and Space Movement in the 1960s to her most current body of work--a searing investigation of mortality and environmental devastation--the exhibition includes about 150 paintings, drawings, ceramic sculptures, prints, and videos that chart the boundary-pushing path of the artist. Organized on the heels of the 40th anniversary of the first presentation of Chicago's iconic work The Dinner Party in San Francisco, and spotlighting the recent 100th anniversary of women's right to vote in the US, Judy Chicago: A Retrospective pays homage to an artist of exceptional foresight and consequence.

