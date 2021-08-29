Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Boris Johnson faces prospect of vote on controversial universal credit cut when MPs return

By Ashley Cowburn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5Spc_0bgFERtq00

Boris Johnson could face a Commons vote on a planned cut universal credit two days after MPs return from summer recess, The Independent understands.

According to the provisional business papers for the Commons, the government has earmarked it could be after prime minister’s questions on 8 September for an opposition day debate.

A source told The Independent Labour was “likely” to force a vote on the issue, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed by the party yet.

Another source added: “If the government won’t backtrack, we’ve said we’ll look at any route we can to give Conservative MPs the choice to either stand up for the constituents or help Boris Johnson inflict this devastating cut on millions of families.”

It comes as controversy grows over the decision to remove the £20-per-week universal credit uplift which was introduced at the start of the pandemic.

Just last week anti-poverty campaigners warned that most constituencies across Britain will see one in three families hit with the “ biggest overnight cut in benefits since the Second World War ”.

The shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, has previously suggested Labour would use “every parliamentary mechanism available” in order to prevent the uplift from being scrapped.

While an opposition day debate motion would be non-binding on the government, it will force ministers and Tory MPs to vote on the issue – just weeks before the £20-per-week uplift is due to be scrapped.

The scale of a possible rebellion is unclear, but disquiet in the Conservative ranks has been growing over the summer months.

In July, the Northern Research Group, representing around 50 Tory MPs, told The Independent they opposed the cut and described the emergency payments as a “life-saver” for claimants.

In an extraordinary move, six former Conservative work and pensions secretaries, including former leader Iain Duncan Smith, also wrote to the government to say scrapping the uplift would “hamper” economic recovery.

And just last week, two Tory MPs – Peter Aldous and John Stevenson – wrote to the prime minister urging him to cancel plans to cut the universal credit payments, saying they had “very serious concerns”.

They said the uplift was one of the Conservatives’ “best legacies from the pandemic” and should be made permanent.

In a report last week, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation claimed 413 parliamentary constituencies across the country will have at least a third of working-age families with children impacted by the cut in the autumn.

“MPs from across the political spectrum are already expressing their deep concerns about this planned cut,” said deputy director of policy Katie Schmuecker. “Now is the time for all MPs to step up and oppose this cut to their constituents’ living standards.”

However, defending the cuts, Mr Johnson told reporters on Thursday: “They key focus for this government is on making sure that we come out of Covid strongly, with a jobs-led recovery, and I’m very pleased to see the way the unemployment rate has been falling, employment has been rising, but also wages have been rising. That’s a crucial thing.”

The prime minister added: “My strong preference is for people to see their wages rise through their efforts, rather than through taxation of other people put into their pay packets, rather than welfare. And that’s the approach we support.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#Mps#The Independent Labour#Conservatives#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Related
Economyprweek.com

Former Conservative rebel joins Instinctif

Instinctif told PRWeek that David Gauke, who joined the consultancy yesterday in a part-time capacity, will provide strategic advice to its clients on navigating regulatory and political environments, adding to the expertise of its public policy team in London. The firm said he will contribute to the long-term strategic policy...
PoliticsThe Independent

There’s discomfort ahead for Boris Johnson as MPs return to parliament

The return to Westminster after the long summer break is always a time of frenetic excitement for MPs, advisers and political correspondents. As the corridors and tearooms of the House of Commons start to buzz once more after weeks of quiet, gossip is exchanged, old friendships and animosities are revived and new plots start being hatched.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Universal credit: 100 civil society groups urge Boris Johnson to abandon benefit cut

A coalition of 100 groups has urged Boris Johnson to abandon the looming cut to universal credit – claiming it will “fundamentally undermine” his stated mission to address inequality.Ending the £20-a-week uplift introduced to help claimants weather the storm of the Covid crisis will cause “immense, immediate and avoidable hardship”, the charities, unions and think-tanks said.The government plans to start phasing out the £1,040-a-year increase in universal credit and working tax credit from the end of September, based on claimants’ payment dates.Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey resisted calls this week to keep the uplift, insisting the time is right...
EconomyThe Independent

One hundred groups implore PM to abandon looming Universal Credit cut

One hundred groups have implored the Prime Minister to abandon the looming cut to Universal Credit (UC) and Working Tax Credit, calling it “the biggest overnight cut to the basic rate of social security since World War II”. Axing the £20-a-week uplift – introduced temporarily to help claimants weather the...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Independent

If in doubt, blame those on benefits – it’s the same old Tory tactics from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Isn’t it obvious why we can’t find the 90,000 or so lorry drivers we need to avert the supply chain crisis that is leading to empty shelves in supermarkets and cutting the legs off the post-pandemic economic recovery? It’s clearly because all those people on universal credit are lazy bastards. That’s why Rishi Sunak is quite right to remove the £20 uplift he instituted at the start of the pandemic. That way they’ll be incentivised to get their indolent selves down to the local Jobcentre Plus and the problem will solve itself.
EconomyBBC

Universal credit: Minister resists call to halt benefit cut

The UK government has rejected calls from politicians across the UK to halt the planned cut to universal credit. The £20-a-week top-up introduced during the pandemic is due to be phased out from late September. In a letter, the chairs of the welfare committees in the UK's four parliaments said...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson returns to West Country for ‘working break’ with family

Boris Johnson is taking a four-day working break with his family in the West of England, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s official spokesperson insisted that the trip - believed to be to Somerset - was not a holiday and that Mr Johnson was working full-time while he was away from Downing Street.The PM cut short his planned summer holiday in Somerset with pregnant wife Carrie and son Wilfred after just one day to return to London as the Taliban seized Kabul on 15 August, while foreign secretary Dominic Raab came under fire after delaying his return from Crete a...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Cutting universal credit will crush Britain’s poorest – but at least Rishi Sunak got his new swimming pool

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer and husband of one of Britain’s most obscenely wealthy women, has been granted planning permission for a gym, swimming pool and tennis court at his private, grade II listed home in North Yorkshire.Congratulations to Mr Sunak, I guess. I think I’d be less bitter about the planned improvements to Sunak’s manor house if he wasn’t busy planning to slash universal credit by £20 per week. The £20 uplift to universal credit has been a lifeline for some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in Britain during the pandemic. Sunak is going to take...
AfghanistanThe Independent

This is the real reason Boris Johnson is furious with Dominic Raab

What is the real reason why Boris Johnson is furious with Dominic Raab? Despite all the headlines, it’s not that the foreign secretary was sunning himself at a luxury resort in Crete while Kabul fell into the Taliban’s hands. Or that he did not return immediately when Downing Street officials ordered him back.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Universal Credit cut set to go ahead, Prime Minister suggests

Boris Johnson has suggested the Government will press ahead with plans to cut Universal Credit despite pressure from sections of his party to change course.Speaking to broadcasters on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister said: “My strong preference is for people to see their wages rise through their efforts rather than through taxation of other people put into their pay packets.”His comments followed a letter from two Conservative MPs urging him to make permanent the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit introduced at the start of the pandemic.Today I have written to the PM with @PeterAldous urging him not to go ahead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy