Giorgios Bakatsias is showing no signs of slowing down as he announced this week that he will open Krill in downtown East Durham this fall. As an indication of what to expect, Bakatsias responded that he would be bringing the food and culture of Southeast Asia and its coastal regions to life in a very funky and playful ‘Far East Funk’ sort of way. The restaurant, which will seat 100 (including half of that in a covered bamboo garden setting), will be located at 506 Ramsuer Street (near the Smashing Boxes software company). Stay tuned for the chef announcement, full menu and opening date soon. In the meantime, visit their site here.