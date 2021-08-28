Cancel
Conshohocken, PA

For Sale | 103 Archbishop Drive | Conshohocken | Bill Howlett of RE/MAX Ready

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Howlett of RE/MAX Ready added a new listing for sale at 103 Archbishop Drive in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. To go on a virtual tour of this property, click here. Rare home for in HIGHLY sought after Kennedy Crossing!!! You are not just buying a home, you...

Real Estatetallahasseemagazine.com

Luxury Pool Home Now off the Market

Located in the tree-lined vintage Midtown neighborhood of Betton Hills, this newer and luxuriously appointed home features a pool in its vacation-worthy private backyard. Alongside the pool, you can find a spill-over spa, paved deck, outdoor seating bar and grill, and a covered lounging porch with built-in media features. From here, you are a mere 4-minute walk from Whole Foods, Midtown’s various shops and dining options, as well as McCord Park’s trails and pond. Your guests are greeted by an arched front doorway and barrel-ceiling foyer. There’s plenty of room as the layout features four bedrooms, a sitting room, a family room, an office, a bonus room and a storage room.
West Bend, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Condo For Sale: 1419 Hidden Waters Circle, West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – FOR SALE BY OWNER: Luxurious living without all the yard work. Custom 1.5 story, 2BR, 2.5BA open concept condominium with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and outside deck with balcony and natural tree barrier lining large backyard. Gorgeous gas fireplace for cool Wisconsin evenings, skylight. Central vacuum....
Lakeside, TXDallas News

Cindy O’Gorman presents estate in Lakeside on Preston

Cindy O’Gorman, Companywide Top Producer, and the Ebby Halliday Realtors Preston Keller office are marketing the estate at 3509 Cedar Falls Lane in Lakeside on Preston. This home is offered at $1,775,000. The property features a circular drive, mature trees and landscaping. The home has Mediterranean architectural detailing and a...
Spring Creek, NVElko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $562,850

OUTSIDE OF HOA! All electric! This 3384 sq ft home boasts 4 bed 3 bath & 3 car garage. Open concept layout with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and granite breakfast bar tying the living room, kitchen & informal dining area seamlessly together as one. You'll find a formal dining room and an office with glass french doors as you enter the home.Spacious living room offers an exit onto back deck. Kitchen has tons of counter space, deep single basin sink, and rich wooden custom cabinetry. Appliances stay. All bedrooms are spacious. Master has door to the over sized back deck giving you your own peaceful place to enjoy morning coffee. Master bath is newly remodeled with an elevated step up soaker tub, separate shower, and vanity/sink. Fully finished walk out basement with spacious family room ideal for a man cave, theatre room, or game room YOU CHOOSE! 2 bed & 3rd bath located downstairs. Coal/wood burning furnace located in basement as secondary heating source making your utility bills so low! Sellers monthly utilities average under $200 w/ coal furnace use. Bonus ATV garage located in back of home ideal for all your toys!. Hot tub, chicken coop & 20x60 dog run. Viewing offers 6/6.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,900

*OWNER/AGENT* Spectacular Boulder Pointe Executive Home!! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, and set on a huge lot. Beautiful upgrades throughout, featuring; hardwood oak flooring throughout main floor; gourmet kitchen w/newer stainless steel appliances, soapstone counters, knotty alder cabinets, breakfast bar, and a custom corner window; large great room with gas fireplace & custom mantel; formal dining room; Master bedroom, master bath with dual vanity, separate tub & shower, and a large walk in closet; two additional bedrooms on the main level plus guest bath with dual vanity; Second floor bonus room which could be a mother in law quarter, man cave, hobby room, more bedroom space, w/kitchenette & 3/4 bath; Covered patio and open deck, overlooking a back yard w/stream, waterfall and pond.
Real Estatebocaratontribune.com

Get your house ready for sale

Which one of the below instances gets you as a home seller more stressed out?. – Not knowing if the buyers are really interested. – Not knowing if you can sell the house in the desired period. – Getting the real estate ready to sell. If you’re like most sellers,...
Fitchburg, WIWiscnews.com

5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $699,900

One of a kind, brick castle secluded on a wooded .89 acre cul du sac lot in Fitchburg’s Seminole Forest neighborhood (Verona schools!). Unique architecture flows throughout this entire home and is sure to impress! Main level features kitchen with SS appliances, dining room with curved walls and built in bar, sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, den/office w/ brick accent wall and light filled sun room. Upstairs you will find 5 spacious bedrooms incl. curved wall primary w/ en suite bath! Dont forget about the private GUEST SUITE w/ kitchenette! LL offers large rec room w/ free standing stove and storage space. Outside you will enjoy multiple decks, large yard filled with blackberry and raspberry bushes!
Summerfield, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $945,000

Stunning European Style home built by popular Builder B Elliott Enterprise. Enter through beautiful solid wood, double doors into 2 story foyer. Brick accent arch way leads into open layout Great Room & Kitchen. Chefs Kitchen offers Lg Island, Granite countertops, tons of cabinets/pantry storage, & SS app. Breakfast overlooks private, natural backyard. Gas log FP. 10ft ceilings on main. Executive Office & Formal Dining. Gorgeous Primary Bedroom Suite located on main w/ Tray ceiling, wood floors w/ bright & luxurious Master Bath! Separate vanities w/ free standing tub, tile shower & floors. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, all offering ample closets. Giant Bonus/Family Rm, Media Rm, & Exercise Rm. Serene outdoor space great for entertaining & relaxing nights any time of year! Access land over the creek by fully engineered, composite, 400 #/SF bridge! Bridge designed by structural engineer using hwy grade standards! 2 min walk to clubhouse, pool, & tennis! Walking trails located in cul-de-sac.
Caseyville, ILTelegraph

Look inside this $1.9 million Caseyville mansion

Here's your chance to own. your very own, modern mountain resort in OFallon Schools (K-12). It features an over 7,000-plus square-foot home on 4-plus acres, two lakes, granite saltwater pool and a luxury outbuilding. This is located at 139 Long Branch Lane in Caseyville. A custom double door entry opens...
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $529,900

This beautifully landscaped custom home is located in a quiet cul de sac community. Close to the beaches and AC, features include a dramatic 2 story foyer, a formal dining room with wainscoting and Brazilian Cherry floors, a spacious great room with tons of natural light, h/w floors and a gas fireplace. There is a formal living room, a butlers pantry with storage and bar, and a lovely kitchen complete with all appliances. ( newer) The kitchen has a large center island , big enough for everyone to gather around , while still having room in the eat in area for more guests. Sliders off of the kitchen lead to a huge deck, ( wrapping around the rear of the home) that overlooks the 18x 36 in ground pool. The backyard of this home is an absolute paradise. Shade is no problem, as the deck is equipped with a 22 foot automatic awning. There is a 10x20 pool house and the yard is irrigated both front and back. There are 3 beautifully appointed guest rooms, and the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, and a bonus dressing room, along with a walk in closet and two additional closets.The master bath has just had a renovation too, a new glass enclosed shower with rain heads and subway tile. The basement is finished (670 sq feet) and includes an entertainment/ movie area ,a workout room, ( equipment not included) and plenty of storage. The full house generator is included!The current owners have lovingly cared for this move in ready home, and it shows.Schedule your showing before it’s gone!!
Longport, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,150,000

Cited on an impressively sized 8,838-square-foot corner lot, this Longport Drive property is the one you’ve been waiting for. With a deep fenced-in backyard and 3,045-square-foot home, this property is far larger than most in the surrounding area where lots are a third smaller on average. This property is ready to accommodate your every desire, like a large pool, outside bar, and much more. Well-maintained and offering an oversized attached garage, 2908 Longport Avenue is a rare find on the island. Enter into the foyer, where sightlines to the lush backyard welcome you into the heart of the home. The ground floor features two spacious living areas, a formal dining room, and a beautifully appointed kitchen with granite countertops. Sliding doors in the living area and eat-in-kitchen open onto a spacious, secluded, back deck and the backyard beyond, where paver walkways overlook mature landscaping. A huge laundry room and mudroom also provide a point of entry to the home. Ascend the stairs to the three large bedrooms. The primary suite sports a spacious en suite bathroom with a spa-like walk-in shower and dual-sink vanity. The two secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom illuminated by a skylight. This combination of lot size and location between Longport’s pristine beach and gorgeous bay is increasingly uncommon. Make your shore dreams a reality today.
Sturtevant, WIKenosha News.com

2 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $345,900

New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Foxglove Model is located in the Loumos Heights Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty.
Gibsonville, NCgreensboro.com

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $275,000

INCREDIBLE 1 level TOWNHOME in Savannah Glen. 1675 sq ft of living space boasting 9' ceilings, arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, bullnose corners and heavy moldings. OPEN floor plan offers large family room with gas log fireplace, bright dining room and kitchen with bar seating, granite counters and tile backsplash. Luxury Master suite boasts linen closet, walk in closet & master bath offering double vanity, water closet and large walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Rear yard provides privacy fence, covered and open patio areas. END unit townhome has easy access to side yard. 2 car garage and paved drive. Excellently maintained home and yard. Highly desirable Savannah Glen subdivision. MOVE in READY!!
Philomath, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $382,873

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome to Millpond Crossing! PH 2 is underway! Beautiful new construction homes/9 floor plans available.Floor plans feature open space living/front yard landscape/fiber cement siding/easy care laminate wood flooring/SSappliances/soft close cabinets & drawers/granite slab counters/mini-split heat/cool syst/FP & ring doorbell. Can you please add to the listing - Photos are of a previously built home and for example only. Actual colors/features will vary.
Miami, FLPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This $19 Million House in Miami Designed by the Architect of the Apple Stores Just Hit the Market — and We Got a Sneak Peak

Miami's architectural legacy is usually associated with the city's colorful version of the art deco movement from the 1920s and 1930s, as the city is home to the largest concentration of "resort architecture" from that era. But the Magic City has no shortage of statement modernist-inspired residences, and one of them just hit the market for $18.9 million.

