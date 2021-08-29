'Aubameyang shouldn’t be asked to run about a bit more' - Arteta's instructions baffle Gray

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is excited by the prospect of having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette back in the fold.Aubameyang has only featured as a substitute once in the Gunners’ opening two games of the season – coming on in the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea – while Lacazette has missed them both after they tested positive for coronavirus.Both are expected to be involved as Arsenal chase their first win of the campaign in the Carabao Cup against West Brom on Wednesday.And Arteta knows the value they bring.“That’s really good news because we really need them,” he...