Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tokyo Paralympics: Suzanna Hext pulls out of Tokyo Games with health problems

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain swimmer Suzanna Hext said "it's not safe to continue to compete" after a series of asthma attacks led to her withdrawal from the Paralympics. Hext said she had been to hospital twice with three asthma attacks causing her to fall unconscious three times. The 32-year-old, who also has...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Tokyo#Swimming#Great Britain#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Paralympic Swimmer Jessica Long Prioritized Her Mental Health In a Whole New Way Ahead of the Tokyo Games

The 2020 Paralympic Games set to start in Tokyo this week, and American swimmer Jessica Long can hardly contain her excitement. Following a "tough" outing at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 — at the time, she had been struggling with an eating disorder as well as shoulder injuries — Long is now feeling "really good" both physically and emotionally. And that's thanks, in part, to prioritizing her wellbeing in a whole new way.
SportsBBC

Brussels Diamond League: Christine Mboma beats Dina Asher-Smith in 200m

Christine Mboma produced a powerful late surge to edge out Shericka Jackson in a star-studded women's 200m race at the Brussels Diamond League. Namibia's Mboma clocked 21.84 seconds to finish ahead of Jackson (21.95) and Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith (22.04). American Sha'Carri Richardson was fourth with a time of...
SportsWDBO Radio

Photos: Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 opening ceremony

Photos: Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 opening ceremony Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium viewed from Shibuya Sky observation deck during the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
TennisSporting News

Is Dylan Alcott competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games?

Australian wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott will be defending two titles when he competes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. The 30-year-old - who has won an incredible 22 Grand Slams in Quad singles and doubles - will be one of the most-high profile Australian athletes at the Games.
Sportsomahanews.net

Tokyo Paralympics: Indian shooters, archers leave for Games

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Twenty-eight members of the Indian contingent, including athletes and officials, left for Tokyo Paralympic Games on Monday from Indira Gandhi International Airport here. The contingent which left for Tokyo consists of shooting and archery group. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held between...
Sportswfuv.org

The Tokyo Paralympic Games Have The Most Athletes — And The...

There are 4,403 athletes taking part in the international competition getting underway Tuesday, according to the organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. That bests the previous record for athletes competing in the Paralympics of 4,328 set in Rio in 2016. The new record comes even as several teams...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Paralympic Games 'Three Agitos' symbol installed in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], August 20 (ANI): Giant symbol of the Paralympic Games, the 'Three Agitos', has been installed on a floating platform in Odaiba Marine Park ahead of Tokyo 2020 starting on August 24. The Paralympic Games symbol of the "Three Agitos" has been installed on a giant floating platform in...
SportsFirst Coast News

Streaming Guide: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) About 4,400 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are expected to take part in the Tokyo Paralympics. The Paralympics begin Tuesday in the same empty National Stadium — during the same pandemic — as the opening and closing...
SportsTimes and Democrat

Tokyo residents show support for Paralympic Games

Tokyo residents show their support for the Paralympic Games as Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) aerobatics team Blue Impulse soared overhead in a display held ahead of the opening ceremony.
SportsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games posters are a thing of beauty

As another fantastically jam-packed Olympic games come to an end, the 2020 Paralympics are just getting started. This year's games come with an incredible set of posters that capture the strength and movement of the para-athletes. Tokyo-based studio, Goo Choki Par, designed these captivating prints. Using a range of brushes,...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

How to Watch the Tokyo Paralympics

Although the Tokyo Olympics are over, more of the world’s best athletes are gathering in Japan for the Tokyo Paralympic Games. With around 4,500 athletes from over 160 countries participating, the Tokyo Paralympics will be the biggest ever – and watching the action will be easier than ever. Also delayed...
SportsSporting News

Tokyo Paralympic Games: Jaryd Clifford's incredible schedule for Tokyo

After 18 months of wondering whether the Paralympic Games would actually go ahead, Jaryd Clifford is making up for lost time by undertaking one of the most audacious running schedules on record. The vision impaired Aussie runner, who has set and lowered numerous world records over the past two years,...
SportsCleveland Jewish News

Israel wins first gold in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Israel’s Iyad Shalabi won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke in the S1 category at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, Israel’s first gold in these games and first ever for an Arab Israeli athlete. Shalabi was born deaf and mute, and was left a paraplegic following an accident he...
SportsNBC Washington

What is Goalball at the Tokyo Paralympics? Game Rules Explained

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are underway with athletes from around the world competing in 22 sports, one of them being goalball. The goalball competition kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 25 with preliminary matches and will conclude Friday, Sept. 3 with medal being awarded to the top three teams. Team USA’s...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Great Britain’s Victoria Rumary takes bronze in Paralympic archery

British archer Victoria Rumary won bronze on her Paralympic debut in the W1 women’s individual event in Tokyo.Having defeated Brazilian Rejane Candida Da Silva and Italy’s Asia Pellizzari earlier on Wednesday, the 33-year-old was denied progression to the gold medal match by a 127-107 loss to Czech Sarka Musilova.Rumary recovered from that setback to earn the final podium place at Yumenoshima Final Field courtesy of a 131-123 success against American Lia Coryell.Rumary first took up archery as a 14-year-old, made her international debut six years ago, and came into these games ranked world number one in the W1 category.There was a second bronze medal for Britain in the table tennis. The men’s class 8 team of Aaron McKibbin, Billy Shilton and Ross Wilson secured it after going down 2-0 in their semi-final against China. Read More Tokyo Paralympics: What do the swimming S codes meanParalympic classifications explained: What do the categories mean?Tokyo 2021 Paralympics live: Sarah Storey wins gold medal in cycling

Comments / 0

Community Policy