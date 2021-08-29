Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Tax-Smart Charitable Gifting Strategies

By Martin Schamis, CFP®
Posted by 
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utZ5h_0bgFBIx400
Getty Images

While each of us has our own very personal motivations for and approach to giving, collectively Americans continue to be the world’s most charitable nation. In 2020 alone, annual charitable gifting in the United States totaled over $471 billion (with gifts by individuals comprising 69% of that total).

And even though income and estate tax advantages aren’t the main reasons driving most people’s philanthropy, they’re nevertheless valuable benefits that shouldn’t be overlooked. However, to qualify for an income tax deduction on a charitable gift of cash or property, you need to:

  • Itemize deductions on your income tax return;
  • Meet gift documentation/substantiation requirements; and
  • Make the gift to a qualified charitable organization.

In this regard, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 served to both giveth and taketh away. The TCJA not only retained the existing tax deduction for charitable contributions, it bolstered it by allowing taxpayers to contribute even more under the deduction. Prior to the TCJA, you could only deduct up to 50% of your adjustable gross income (AGI) as charitable gifts. The Act effectively raised the AGI limit to 60%, allowing taxpayers to gift more while still benefiting from the deduction.

At the same time, the TCJA dramatically overhauled the standard deduction — essentially doubling the deduction amount while eliminating and scaling back a number of allowances. For 2021, the standard deduction is $12,550 for single taxpayers and $25,100 for those who are married filing jointly. Not surprisingly, that has dissuaded many taxpayers who used to itemize deductions from continuing to do so. For the 2019 tax year, only about 1 in 10 (11.4%) taxpayers itemized their deductions compared to about 1 in 3 (31.9%) prior to the change, according to IRS data.

One small victory for those who choose not to itemize is that the CARES Act and subsequent legislation includes a special $300 charitable tax deduction for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years — and for 2021, married couples filing jointly can deduct up to $600.

But what if you want to give considerably more than that to charity? Are there ways to still gain the tax benefits without having to itemize your deductions every year? Yes, there are. In fact, the following are two relatively simple strategies you may want to consider.

‘Bunching’ contributions to a donor advised fund

Let’s suppose you’ve historically donated $10,000 each year to one or more local qualified charities. But now, you no longer itemize your deductions. Rather than losing out on the tax benefits of your charity, you may want to consider bunching several years of giving (e.g., $50,000 for the next five years) into a single year and placing the gift into a donor advised fund (DAF).

DAFs are separate charitable investment accounts offered through qualified custodians. They’re extremely easy to set up, and can be funded with a variety of assets, including cash, stocks, bonds and funds.

Once you open and fund your DAF account, you choose a strategy for how any gifted (but not yet granted) funds will be invested. You can then start recommending grants of funds to any qualified charity you wish to support. And because contributions are irrevocable gifts, you get an immediate tax deduction in the year the gift is made (typically up to 60% of your AGI for cash contributions and up to 30% of your AGI for appreciated assets) no matter how long you take to distribute the funds.

Essentially, this strategy is a way to front-load multiple years of charitable deductions into a single tax year in which you opt to itemize deductions on your federal return. For example, in Year 1, you contribute $50,000 to your DAF (only distributing $10,000 of the money to charity) and itemize your deductions to get the full tax benefit. In Years 2-5, you can then take the standard deduction and still make the same $10,000 annual gifts in the form of “grants” out of your DAF.

Gifting RMDs you don’t need for income

Did you know that the IRS allows you to make tax-free distributions directly from your taxable IRAs to any 501(c)(3) registered charity rather than taking your required minimum distributions (RMDs)? It’s an opportunity to use RMDs you may not need for income, and instead fund a sizable gift (up to $100,000 per taxpayer per year) to one or more qualified charities.

This Qualiﬁed Charitable Distribution (QCD) provision is only available to taxpayers who are age 70½ or older, and provides a way to accomplish three goals in one: Satisfy your annual taxable RMD; support one or more charities that are important to you; and avoid having to pay income taxes on your RMDs, as well as the potential that your RMDs might push you into a higher tax bracket and/or prevent phaseouts of other tax deductions.

Example: Consider a married couple who are both age 75 whose combined RMDs for 2021 will total $60,000. When combined with their other annual income sources (Social Security, pension and investment income), the couple realize they will likely end up in a higher income tax bracket for the year, as well as be subject to a higher short-term capital gains tax rate.

By only taking $20,000 in RMDs and gifting the other $40,000 to their favorite charity using a QCD, the couple are able to reduce their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) enough to drop down to a lower tax bracket, and avoid paying income taxes on the $40,000 they otherwise would have been required to take as part of their RMDs.

While charitable giving helps address critical humanitarian needs and provides an ideal way to light the flame of philanthropy in future generations, it can also arm you with some important tax benefits. We can help you explore these and other charitable giving strategies to help determine what best fits your needs and goals.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, its affiliates, and its employees are not in the business of providing tax, regulatory, accounting or legal advice. These materials and any tax-related statements are not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used or relied upon, by any taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax adviser.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Martin Schamis, CFP®

Vice President & Head of Wealth Planning, Janney Montgomery Scott

Martin Schamis is the head of wealth planning at Janney Montgomery Scott, a full-service financial services firm, providing comprehensive financial advice and service to individual, corporate and institutional investors. In his current role, he is responsible for the strategic direction of the Wealth Planning Team, supporting more than 850 financial advisers who advise Janney’s private retail client base. Martin is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional.

Comments / 0

Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adjusted Gross Income#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#Charity#Americans#Tcja#Agi#Daf#Rmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Income Taxsmobserved.com

Your Social Security Income is Taxable

Ask Rusty – My Social Security Income Hurts When I File My Taxes. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security (SS). I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money - they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn't get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn't have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated, I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Income Taxthecpadesk.com

How ABLE Accounts Help Disabled Family Members

Are you familiar with Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Accounts? There may be a tax-advantaged way for people to save for the needs of family members with disabilities — without having them lose eligibility for government benefits to which they’re entitled. It can be done through ABLE accounts, which is a tax-free account that can be used for disability-related expenses.
EconomyFast Company

IRS unemployment refund update: Deposits and paper checks continue ‘through summer.’ What does that mean?

As we head into our final weekend in August, millions of American taxpayers are still wondering whether they will receive one of those surprise tax refunds from the Internal Revenue Service that were first announced in March. The refunds are related to taxes paid on 2020 unemployment compensation and are the result of changes to the law that took effect with the American Rescue Plan. Because of those changes, millions of taxpayers were determined to have overpaid.
Income TaxGreat Bend Tribune

Does paying SS tax now increase my benefit?

Dear Rusty: I started drawing my benefits at age 62 due to being laid off from my job at age 60. I have continued working part time and been paying Social Security and Medicare taxes ever since. I am now 66. I have been told that even though I continue to pay these taxes, it will not help increase my monthly social security benefit. Is that true? Signed: Working Beneficiary.
Personal FinanceFingerLakes1

Child Tax Credit

Deadline to opt out of September Child Tax Credit payment is Monday: Here’s how to cancel it. You can opt out of September Child Tax Credit payment from IRS, but time is running out to do it. Advance child tax credit payments have been rolling out for two months and on September 15 the third installment will hit bank ... MORE.
Personal Financecobizmag.com

Smart estate planning to reduce estate tax

Federal and state estate and inheritance tax can consume a significant portion of your estate after your death. The good news is that with an experienced attorney and proper estate planning, you can find ways to lower these types of taxes and help increase your financial legacy. Estate Taxes: The...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: This Is How Families Are Spending Their Latest Stimulus Payments

Did you spend your money the same way your fellow Americans did?. The American Rescue Plan Act authorized both $1,400 stimulus checks as well as an expanded Child Tax Credit. The previous tax credit was for $2,000 per child with $1,400 of the credit being refundable. It was delivered when people filed taxes. The new credit is for $3,600 for families with kids under age 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6-17. The full amount is refundable.
Income TaxPosted by
The Motley Fool

Save More for Retirement With This IRS Tax Break

Half of all workers claim they don't have enough income to save for retirement, according to a recent Transamerica survey. It's an alarming situation to find yourself in, especially as you near the age when your peers begin exiting the workforce. But your situation might not be as bad as you think. You may be able to take advantage of a little-known government incentive that can help low-income people save for retirement more easily.
EconomyPosted by
NJ.com

We are retiring. Do we qualify for the pension exclusion?

Q. My wife and I are planning to retire in July 2022. I’ll be 65 and she will be 62. My wife is a teacher who was told up to a certain time she wouldn’t have to pay state taxes on her pension, but then it would kick in. I rolled my pension lump sum into an annuity. The combined amount will be approximately $48,000 a year. Our combined social security is also $48,000 a year. Will we be eligible for the pension exclusion?
Income TaxPosted by
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Avoid a Big Fat Tax Surprise in April

Complex compensation plans go hand in hand with being a corporate executive. In addition to a salary, you may receive stock options, restricted stock units, and other forms of compensation. But come tax time, these equity awards can result in a large tax bill, especially for executives who earn enough to be in the top federal tax bracket.
Collegesforsythwoman.com

4 Types of Accounts for your College Savings Dollars

It’s no secret that college is one of the major expenses most folks will face. In a 2020 report titled, Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid[1], the College Board indicated the average annual in-state cost of attending a four-year public college came to $26,820. For out-of-state students the average cost came to $43,280, $54,800 for those students attending a private university. As a parent with a child not too far off from college, these numbers certainly got my attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy