The Pixel 5a has finally been unveiled as Google's newest mid-range phone, and for the most part, it's very, very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G — at least from the outside. It comes with 5G connectivity, it's powered by the Snapdragon 765G just like the Pixel 4a 5G and even the flagship Pixel 5, and it features 6 GB of RAM and a 60Hz panel. You may be familiar with the components, but how is the 5a built? The phone has now been stripped down to its guts, and we have bad news for repairbility fans: it's still a tough nut to crack.