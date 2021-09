TV: KTVD-20. Radio: 850 AM/94.1 FM. If Sutton is back to 100% after last September’s torn ACL, the Broncos’ passing game will go through him. He is expected to play against the Rams in his first game since being injured against Pittsburgh. Training camp has been a success for Sutton in that he hasn’t been held out for injury and there have been days when he looked like his 2019 Pro Bowl version. Playing in a preseason game will be the next corner turned for Sutton.