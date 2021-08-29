Flood Watch issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. For the Kickapoo River...including Steuben...flooding is possible. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * From Monday morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 2:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of the bridge. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood and Highway 179 may be threatened.