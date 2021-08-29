Cancel
Flood Watch issued for Juneau by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Juneau The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. For the Kickapoo River...including Steuben...flooding is possible. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Yellow River at Necedah. * From Monday morning to early Thursday morning. * At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow morning.

alerts.weather.gov

