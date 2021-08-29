Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fayette; Floyd FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, CHICKASAW, FAYETTE, HOWARD AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 333 AM CDT, Saturday evening local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch are expected in the warned area.