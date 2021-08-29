Cancel
Crime buffs probe ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in Hulu comedy mystery

By George Dickie
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA podcast and a resolve to investigate “Only Murders in the Building” bring together an unlikely mix of New York apartment dwellers in a so-named comedic murder mystery series upcoming on Hulu. In the eight-episode series that begins streaming Tuesday, a grisly murder in the Arconia, an exclusive Upper West...

CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Selena Gomez Launches $30 Ice Cream Sundae at Serendipity3

Selena Gomez’s ice cream endeavor is expanding. A year after launching a line of ice cream flavors with Serendipity3, the iconic New York City restaurant now offers the Selena Sundae on its menu. Created by Gomez, the $29.95 dessert features Cookies & Cream remix ice cream covered in hot fudge, cream-filled cookie crumbles, pink sugar and whipped cream and is topped off by a banana and a cherry. A percentage of proceeds from the sundae will go to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund to support access to mental health resources. Gomez is now an investor and a partner in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands. “My...
TV SeriesEW.com

Only Murders in the Building review: A starry caper that settles for broad comedy

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin head up Hulu's solid (yet slightly underwhelming) farce-driven mystery. A sardonic millennial, a down-on-his-luck Broadway director, and a TV has-been team up to investigate the death of a neighbor in their New York City apartment complex. It's a premise that could fit a variety of storytelling styles — gray-toned procedural, dizzy caper, quiet meditation on urban isolation.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Only Murders in the Building Review

Star and Hulu (Disney Plus in Canada) are combining legendary comedians, brilliant producers and the mysterious allure of the True Crime Podcast with their latest show, Only Murders in the Building from Steve Martin and Grace and Frankie Producer John Hoffman. Only Murders in the Building stars Martin as Charles,...
TV SeriesSalt Lake Tribune

Scott D. Pierce: True crime fans, get ready to laugh at ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Americans — including many Utahns — are enamored with true-crime podcasts and programs. I’m still having a hard time believing so many people watched (or at least talked about) the weird and not particularly well-made Netflix series “Tiger King.” The only explanation I can come up with is some sort of mass insanity caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hits the sweet spot of being entertaining without trying too hard

"We ask a lot from television these days," says Judy Berman. "As evidenced by the weird intensity of the current debate around Ted Lasso, a performatively gentle, emotionally aspirational Apple TV+ sitcom that once seemed controversy-proof, the discourse leaves little space for shows to be anything besides brilliant or terrible. Which is a shame, because sometimes a mild, witty, middlebrow comedy that isn’t trying too hard to be virtuous or subversive or timely really hits the spot. Only Murders in the Building is precisely that kind of show, and it arrives—with the first three episodes streaming Aug. 31 on Hulu—in time to soothe our Delta-era, back-to-school-and-work anxieties. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie), it casts Martin, his frequent collaborator Martin Short and a sparkling Selena Gomez as strangers living in a Dakota-like Upper West Side luxury building who become amateur sleuths when one of their neighbors is found dead in his apartment. It won’t expand your mind or change your life, but it might temporarily lower your blood pressure a few points." Berman adds: "The main item on Only Murders’ agenda is entertainment, and it provides, in the same mannered, urbane, slightly old-fashioned comic style that characterizes Martin’s fiction and contributions to the New Yorker. (So synergistic is this series with that magazine that the animated title sequence could actually be a New Yorker cover, down to the title font.) This is 'Shouts & Murmurs' meets 'Talk of the Town' meets cozy murder mystery, a ’90s Woody Allen crime caper without the Woody Allen ick factor. Its dialogue is fizzy like a mimosa rather than explosive like a Molotov cocktail; violence mostly takes place offscreen. And if it’s hard to imagine the show setting social media ablaze, well, maybe that’s just another reason to watch."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Only Murders in the Building: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a young mysterious woman who claims that she is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.
TV SeriesNPR

In Twisty 'Only Murders In The Building,' True Crime Makes Good Neighbors

In Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, two veteran comedians bring to the table the clearly defined personae that they've firmly entrenched in the public mind: Steve Martin often plays men who are self-impressed, even pompous, and a bit uptight, while Martin Short plays smarmy show-business phonies turned up to 11.
EntertainmentKentucky New Era

New this week: 'Cinderella,' Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Michael Keaton leads the new Netflix film “Worth,” available starting Friday, about the lawyer tasked with putting a dollar value lives of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. Based on a true story, Keaton’s character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also on Netflix starting Wednesday are “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Labyrinth” and “Mars Attacks!”

