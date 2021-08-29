Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio’s Hospice, retirement communities host Butterfly Release Memorial Service

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
BEAVERCREEK — Ohio’s Hospice and Trinity Communities from Beavercreek and Fairborn are joining together to host a Butterfly Release Memorial Service.

The event will be at United Church Homes starting at 1:00 p.m. today, according to a press release.

>>Ohio’s Hospice, related organizations to require COVID-19 vaccine for all staff

This is a free event open to all residents, family members, and staff.

Their goal is to, “honor loved ones who have touched our lives and live on in our memories.”

The memorial service will end at 3:00 p.m.

#Hospice#Retirement Communities#Trinity Communities#United Church Homes#Cox Media Group
