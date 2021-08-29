Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Despite our family’s precautions, COVID put my 6-year-old in a Wichita ICU | Commentary

By ORDER REPRINT
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 18 months we have all seen massive changes to our lives as COVID-19 changed how we work, go to school and see our friends and family. With the development of three successful vaccines, we all hoped that summer would be a moment to turn the corner and get back to normal. Sadly, that was not the case for my family. Last month, my 6-year-old son, Felix, came down with a very serious case of COVID-19 that landed him in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Covid#Wichita Icu#Intensive Care Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy