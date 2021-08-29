Despite our family’s precautions, COVID put my 6-year-old in a Wichita ICU | Commentary

Over the past 18 months we have all seen massive changes to our lives as COVID-19 changed how we work, go to school and see our friends and family. With the development of three successful vaccines, we all hoped that summer would be a moment to turn the corner and get back to normal. Sadly, that was not the case for my family. Last month, my 6-year-old son, Felix, came down with a very serious case of COVID-19 that landed him in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit.