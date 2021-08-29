FOOTBALL: Magnolia falls to Katy Tompkins in opener
KATY — The Magnolia football team had a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the air in the fourth quarter. Katy Tompkins linebacker Bryce Shaink had other plans. Shaink read the play and leaped in front of the receiver at the goal line for a game-altering interception, starting a blitz of turnovers for the Tompkins defense. Maliik Edwards added interceptions on consecutive possessions as the Falcons prevailed 18-6 on Saturday at Legacy Stadium.www.chron.com
