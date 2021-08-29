Cancel
Dr Børge G. Nordestgaard on Unexplained Omega-3 Mysteries in REDUCE-IT vs STRENGTH

By Maggie L. Shaw
Cover picture for the articleBoth REDUCE-IT and STRENGTH recruited people with very high triglycerides and tested different formulations of omega-3 fatty acids, but the results were different. About 12% of the difference can be explained, noted Børge G. Nordestgaard, MD, DMSc, Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, Copenhagen University Hospital, but 13% cannot be, given that REDUCE-IT had a 25% reduced risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

