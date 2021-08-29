Dr Børge G. Nordestgaard on Unexplained Omega-3 Mysteries in REDUCE-IT vs STRENGTH

Recent studies indicate that Toll-like receptors (TLRs) and C-type lectin receptors (CLRs) can function as the signal of pattern recognition receptors, which play a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of the autoimmune disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a classic autoimmune disease. Previous reports mainly focused on the potential role of TLRs in regulating the development of SLE, but little is known about the role of CLRs in the progression of SLE. Our previous studies showed that the inflammation-mediated accumulation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) including granulocytic (G-MDSCs) and monocytic (M-MDSCs) participated in the pathogenesis of lupus. Mice deficient in Card9 (the downstream molecule of CLRs) were more susceptible to colitis-associated cancer via promoting the expansion of MDSCs. Whether the abnormal activation of CLRs regulates the expansion of MDSCs to participate in the pathogenesis of lupus remains unknown. In the present study, the expressions of CLRs were examined in both SLE patients and mouse models, revealing the expression of Dectin3 was positively correlated with SLEDAI. Dectin3 deficiency retarded the lupus-like disease by regulating the expansion and function of MDSCs. The mechanistic analysis revealed that Dectin3 deficiency promoted FoxO1-mediated apoptosis of MDSCs. Syk-Akt1-mediated nuclear transfer of FoxO1 increased in Dectin3-deficient MDSCs. Notedly, the accumulation of M-MDSCs mainly decreased in Dectin3−/− lupus mice, and the nuclear transfer of FoxO1 negatively correlated with the expression of LOX-1 on M-MDSCs. The silencing of FoxO1 expression in Dectin3−/− mice promoted the expansion of LOX-1+ M-MDSCs in vivo, and LOX-1+ M-MDSCs increased the differentiation of Th17 cells. Both LOX-1 expression on M-MDSCs and Dectin3 expression on MDSCs increased in patients with SLE. These data indicated that increased LOX-1+ M-MDSCs were related to the exacerbation of SLE development and might be potential target cells for the treatment of SLE.