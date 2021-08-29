Dr Børge G. Nordestgaard on Unexplained Omega-3 Mysteries in REDUCE-IT vs STRENGTH

X. Long Zheng, MD, PhD, discusses the unmet needs of acquired TTP, and the future of treatment. X. Long Zheng, MD, PhD: What are the unmet needs in acquired TTP [thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura] management? I think about this question every day. This is what I have been studying for the past 20 years in TTP. Clearly, we have come a long way. We have made a lot of progress in terms of diagnosing and treating patients with TTP. However, therapeutic plasma exchange, as you mentioned before, is not available in every hospital and every medical center. This particular procedure also carries certain risks, such as that you have to insert a central line into your neck jugular vein, which sometimes can cause a complication, such as a pneumothorax and bleeding. And other times, since you’re giving plasma, the plasma can cause an allergic reaction, such as anaphylactic shock. I had a patient in my care before who had that happen, so it is not trivial. There’s also a risk of transmission of infectious agents, particularly those we don’t know. We don’t know how to inactivate them. So, there’s still risk involved with plasma exchange, as well as availability issues in terms of plasma exchange.
