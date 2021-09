(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) As we kick off Labor Day Weekend, there may be a small wrench in your plans to get outdoors. There are some scattered, light rain showers this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we dry out for Sunday and Labor Day. If you’re able to get outdoors today between showers, temperatures climb into the mid 70s. Overnight, showers continue as lows fall into the low 60s. Most showers wrap up before sunrise on Sunday, then skies clear and we’ll end with beautiful sunshine. Temperatures are slightly warmer on Sunday.