There are all kinds of movies out there and those that are designed to mock other movies while at the same time following their premise is something that one can’t help but think is kind of funny. But if those mockbusters were to be better than the movies they’re taking after, that would be absolutely hilarious. Taking it another step and stating that the mockbusters are better than the actual movies they’re copying though, that would be something that might be a little tough for a lot of people to believe simply because it might stretch the believability of the whole thing beyond any known boundary. There are reasons for making the claim that these mockbusters might be better though, and it comes from the idea that they’re not trying to be anything other than a good time with low-budget effects that aren’t meant to win awards. In other words, these movies are there to make people laugh and/or have a good time and that’s it.