Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Saturday night. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard (7-7) into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. I feel pretty confident in those situations," Smith said.

