Flood Advisory issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Valley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN GREELEY, NORTHERN HOWARD, NORTHWESTERN MERRICK, NANCE AND SOUTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 338 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms earlier in the night dropped 2 to 4 inches of rain across most of the area, including a personal weather station near Fullerton that measured 3.40 inches. Although rain has since ended for the morning, it is possible that minor flooding could persist for a few more hours, particularly along small creeks and streams. Some locations that could experience flooding include Fullerton, Genoa, Scotia, North Loup, Wolbach, Belgrade and Cotesfield. This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages Dane Creek, West Branch Spring Creek, Spring Creek, East Branch Spring Creek, Mira Creek, Cedar Creek, Fish Creek, Davis Creek, South Branch Timber Creek, Turkey Creek, Timber Creek and Cottonwood Creek. Please note that flooding is not expected to affect the town of North Loup along the Mira Creek, but some within-bank rise is likely early this morning.